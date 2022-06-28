New York Primary Election Results 2022: See Who Won

Voters across New York filed into polling places Tuesday to cast their ballots in several statewide races, including the governor’s race.
Tuesday's primary election will select Democrat and Republican nominees for New York governor to faceoff at the polls in November. The Democrats' candidate for lieutenant governor will also be chosen. Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.
Primary races for the state Assembly and judicial delegates are also on the ballot.
Races for open U.S. House seats and the state Senate, which were postponed due to a redistricting map lawsuit, will take place on Aug. 23.
Democrat candidates in the governor’s race include incumbent Kathy Hochul, Jumaane Williams, and Thomas Suozzi. Republican gubernatorial candidates include Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson, Lee Zeldin, and Rob Astorino.
Decision 2022
Candidates for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor on the ballot are incumbent Antonio Delgado, Ana Maria Archila and Diana Reyna.
With nearly 13 million New Yorkers registered to vote, according to the state's most recent election enrollment data, see who won and who lost each race in New York’s primary election.
Who won New York's Democrat primary in the governor's race?
Kathy Hochul
Jumaane Williams
Thomas Suozzi
Who won New York's Republican primary in the governor's race?
Andrew Giuliani
Harry Wilson
Lee Zeldin
Rob Astorino
Who won New York's Democrat primary in the lieutenant governor's race?
Antonio Delgado
Ana Maria Archila
Diana Reyna
This is a developing story and will be updated as races are called. Click here for more live election results.
