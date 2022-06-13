Decision 2022

Early Voting Opens Saturday in Key NY Primary Races — Here's Your Full Guide

Early voting for New York candidates in the June 28 primary opens this Saturday but it's just the first of two key primary election days this summer

NBC Universal, Inc.

Decision 2022 is fast approaching for New York voters, with candidates hoping to inch one step closer to victory in June primary races for governor, lieutenant governor, state Assembly and in the U.S. Senate.

New Yorkers get two primary elections this summer after redistricting shook up the state's electoral maps and pushed the primaries for Congress and state Senate back to August 23.

Primary voting for all other positions will be held June 28, with early voting opening 10 days earlier. The deadline to vote absentee has passed -- a good opportunity to remind New Yorkers a new state law impacts voting in person.

News 4's Andrew Siff has another update on the face off between the Republicans candidates running for Governor in New York.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In previous years, voters who requested an absentee ballot could still show up to an in-person polling location and use a machine to vote. Now, voters who made such a request and show up to a polling location must complete an affidavit ballot.

Here are the key dates for this year's primaries:

  • June 3: Last day to register to vote
  • June 8: Last day to request a change of address
  • June 13: Last day to request an absentee ballot
  • June 18: Early voting opens
  • June 26: Early voting closes
  • June 28: Vote! Primaries for governor, lieutenant governor, state Assembly and in the U.S. Senate
  • July 29: Last day to register to vote in August primary
  • August 23: Vote! Primaries for Congress and state Senate

Voters should double check their polling location before heading to cast their ballot in person. In some cases, the voting site may be different if you are voting early or on election day.

More Decision 2022

Decision 2022 Jun 16

NY Governor Race: Hochul, Suozzi and Williams Trade Barbs in Fiery Primary Debate

Decision 2022 Jun 15

GOP Candidate for NY Governor Harry Wilson Walks Back Claim Zeldin Asked to Team Up

Decision 2022 Jun 14

NY GOP Gov Hopefuls Zeldin, Giuliani, Astorino and Wilson Debate Guns, Economy

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Decision 2022politicsElectionsearly votingNew York Governor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us