Early Voting Opens Saturday in Key NY Primary Races — Here's Your Full Guide

Decision 2022 is fast approaching for New York voters, with candidates hoping to inch one step closer to victory in June primary races for governor, lieutenant governor, state Assembly and in the U.S. Senate.

New Yorkers get two primary elections this summer after redistricting shook up the state's electoral maps and pushed the primaries for Congress and state Senate back to August 23.

Primary voting for all other positions will be held June 28, with early voting opening 10 days earlier. The deadline to vote absentee has passed -- a good opportunity to remind New Yorkers a new state law impacts voting in person.

In previous years, voters who requested an absentee ballot could still show up to an in-person polling location and use a machine to vote. Now, voters who made such a request and show up to a polling location must complete an affidavit ballot.

Here are the key dates for this year's primaries:

June 3: Last day to register to vote

June 8: Last day to request a change of address

June 13: Last day to request an absentee ballot

June 18: Early voting opens

June 26: Early voting closes

June 28: Vote! Primaries for governor, lieutenant governor, state Assembly and in the U.S. Senate

July 29: Last day to register to vote in August primary

August 23: Vote! Primaries for Congress and state Senate

Voters should double check their polling location before heading to cast their ballot in person. In some cases, the voting site may be different if you are voting early or on election day.