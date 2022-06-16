NY Governor Race: Hochul, Suozzi and Williams to Face Off in Democratic Primary Debate

There are less than two weeks left before the Democratic primary in the race for New York governor — and with early voting starting this weekend, each of the candidates is looking for a boost in Thursday's debate.

The debate —hosted by NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU and the Times Union — will see Gov. Kathy Hochul, Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams square off starting at 7 p.m. on WNBC and WNJU’s over-the-air and digital platforms.

For Hochul, it's a chance to grow her lead in the polls in the lead-up to primary day. She has held large leads over Suozzi and Williams in most polls, including a late-March one which saw her garner 40 percent lead over the other two candidates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She also gained a big endorsement this week, as New York City Mayor Eric Adams backed her campaign.

"Let’s put Kathy Hochul back to the governor's mansion. I strongly endorse her," Adams said Wednesday.

He and Hochul have gotten along well since she took office nine months ago — quite the contrast compared to the contentious relationship between former mayor Bill de Blasio and former governor Andrew Cuomo.

Adams had delayed making an endorsement, however. While Williams has clashed with the mayor on police policy, Suozzi is considered a close ally of Adams who considered a job in the Adams administration before launching his campaign.

"I still consider Eric Adams a brother, but if he wants to stop surging crime in NYC he will need a new governor in Albany who will fix bail reform. I will," Suozzi said after Hochul got the mayor's endorsement.

Adams said there was no bad blood between him and Suozzi, and called him a brother as well.

"We are still brothers...I love Tom," the mayor said.

The moderators for Thursday's debate include WNBC news anchor David Ushery, WNBC political reporter Melissa Russo, WNJU morning news anchor and host of public affairs show “Enfoque Nueva York” Allan Villafana, and Casey Seiler, vice president and editor in chief of the Times Union.

News 4's Andrew Siff has another update on the face off between the Republicans candidates running for Governor in New York.

On the Republican side, four candidates pledged to undo years of one-party rule and focus on battling crime and improving the economy if elected to office during their debate on Monday.

The GOP field includes U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wilson. Candidate Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City’s former mayor, appeared remotely after he said he had been barred from participating in person because he refused to submit proof he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19.

It’s an uphill battle for Republicans vying for the governor’s office in New York, where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by more than 2 to 1. The state’s last Republican governor was George Pataki, who served from 1995 to 2006.

Astorino, a Republican former radio industry professional and two-term Westchester County executive, is running for governor for a second time. Zeldin, a Trump ally and an Army veteran who has represented New York’s 1st Congressional District since 2015, has accused Democrats of being soft on criminals and overzealous in imposing safety protocols intended to fight COVID-19.

Businessman Harry Wilson, of Johnstown, entered the race this spring by launching a $12 million television advertisement campaign. He's worked for Goldman Sachs and founded a White Plains advisory firm, and also served as a U.S. Treasury Department advisor under former President Obama.

Early voting starts Saturday and lasts nine days. Primary day is June 28.