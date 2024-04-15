WNBA draft tracker: What to know before the Fever are on the clock at No. 1

The WNBA is about to get an influx of exciting young talent.
Some of the stars that helped make this past women's NCAA Tournament a landmark event will have their basketball dreams realized on Monday night when the 2024 WNBA Draft takes place.
The class is, of course, headlined by Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark, who's expected to hear her name called first at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. But while Clark is the crown jewel of this year's draft, she's far from the only big name making the move from college to the pros.
South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, Stanford's Cameron Brink, LSU's Angel Reese, UConn's Aaliyah Edwards and Tennessee's Rickea Johnson are among the other highly touted prospects expected to come off the board shortly after Clark. And some of those players could wind up on the same team as the Chicago Sky, Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks each hold multiple picks inside the top 10.
Before the draft gets underway, here's what to know:
What time does the WNBA draft start?
The draft begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday.
What TV channel is the WNBA draft on?
The event will air on ESPN.
How to stream the WNBA draft live online
It will be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.
How long is the WNBA draft?
The WNBA draft is three rounds long.
How many picks are in the WNBA draft?
There are 12 picks in each round, meaning a total of 36 players will be drafted.
Who has the first pick in the WNBA draft?
The Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 overall pick for a second straight year. Indiana used the top pick in 2023 on forward Aliyah Boston, who went on to win WNBA Rookie of the Year.
What is the WNBA draft order?
Here's a full look at this year's draft order:
First round
1. Indiana Fever
2. Los Angeles Sparks
3. Chicago Sky
4. Los Angeles Sparks
5. Dallas Wings
6. Washington Mystics
7. Chicago Sky
8. Minnesota Lynx
9. Dallas Wings
10. Connecticut Sun
11. New York Liberty
12. Atlanta Dream
Second round
13. Chicago Sky
14. Seattle Storm
15. Indiana Fever
16. Las Vegas Aces
17. New York Liberty
18. Las Vegas Aces
19. Connecticut Sun
20. Atlanta Dream
21. Washington Mystics
22. Connecticut Sun
23. New York Liberty
24. Las Vegas Aces
Third round
25. Phoenix Mercury
26. Seattle Storm
27. Indiana Fever
28. Los Angeles Sparks
29. Phoenix Mercury
30. Washington Mystics
31. Minnesota Lynx
32. Atlanta Dream
33. Dallas Wings
34. Connecticut Sun
35. New York Liberty
36. Las Vegas Aces