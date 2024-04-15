WNBA draft tracker: What to know before the Fever are on the clock at No. 1

The WNBA is about to get an influx of exciting young talent.

Some of the stars that helped make this past women's NCAA Tournament a landmark event will have their basketball dreams realized on Monday night when the 2024 WNBA Draft takes place.

The class is, of course, headlined by Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark, who's expected to hear her name called first at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. But while Clark is the crown jewel of this year's draft, she's far from the only big name making the move from college to the pros.

South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, Stanford's Cameron Brink, LSU's Angel Reese, UConn's Aaliyah Edwards and Tennessee's Rickea Johnson are among the other highly touted prospects expected to come off the board shortly after Clark. And some of those players could wind up on the same team as the Chicago Sky, Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks each hold multiple picks inside the top 10.

Before the draft gets underway, here's what to know:

What time does the WNBA draft start?

The draft begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

What TV channel is the WNBA draft on?

The event will air on ESPN.

How to stream the WNBA draft live online

It will be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

How long is the WNBA draft?

The WNBA draft is three rounds long.

How many picks are in the WNBA draft?

There are 12 picks in each round, meaning a total of 36 players will be drafted.

Who has the first pick in the WNBA draft?

The Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 overall pick for a second straight year. Indiana used the top pick in 2023 on forward Aliyah Boston, who went on to win WNBA Rookie of the Year.

What is the WNBA draft order?

Here's a full look at this year's draft order:

First round

1. Indiana Fever

2. Los Angeles Sparks

3. Chicago Sky

4. Los Angeles Sparks

5. Dallas Wings

6. Washington Mystics

7. Chicago Sky

8. Minnesota Lynx

9. Dallas Wings

10. Connecticut Sun

11. New York Liberty

12. Atlanta Dream

Caitlin Clark left a lasting legacy on women's college basketball, but as she enters the WNBA, how will she transition and make an impact at the next level? Khristina Williams, founder of "Girls Talk Sports TV ," and Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham weigh in.

Second round

13. Chicago Sky

14. Seattle Storm

15. Indiana Fever

16. Las Vegas Aces

17. New York Liberty

18. Las Vegas Aces

19. Connecticut Sun

20. Atlanta Dream

21. Washington Mystics

22. Connecticut Sun

23. New York Liberty

24. Las Vegas Aces

Third round

25. Phoenix Mercury

26. Seattle Storm

27. Indiana Fever

28. Los Angeles Sparks

29. Phoenix Mercury

30. Washington Mystics

31. Minnesota Lynx

32. Atlanta Dream

33. Dallas Wings

34. Connecticut Sun

35. New York Liberty

36. Las Vegas Aces