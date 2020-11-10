New Details, Few Answers in Case of 2 Newborns Found Dead on NYC Apartment Patio

Two newborn boys who were found dead on the patio of a Bronx building Monday afternoon likely were born less than 24 hours earlier, multiple law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told News 4 Tuesday.

Detectives feel strongly that the newborns were twins, but they are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner's office. They are also awaiting a cause of death, which the medical examiner said remained pending Tuesday afternoon.

The two babies were discovered by a resident of a multi-story building on College Avenue in Concourse just before 2 p.m. Monday, law enforcement sources said. One of them was wrapped in some sort of material; the other was left in the open, contrary to initial police reports that said they were both found wrapped in paper.

Sources close to the investigation had said one of the babies had what appeared to be a blue string tied around his neck, but investigators now believe that was an umbilical cord, the law enforcement sources said.

The resident who found the babies called 911 and left his name with investigators, law enforcement sources confirmed.

It wasn't clear who left them there or how they may have died. Police are looking for surveillance video in the area for potential leads.

Two newborns were found dead in the Bronx on Monday night. Ida Siegal reports.

Authorities asked the public for assistance in a brief news conference Monday.

"This is very early in our investigation. We're asking the public for help. If you can, if you know something, can you please call," said NYPD Chief Timothy McCormack.

A woman who lives in the building said she didn't remember seeing anyone pregnant, and wondered how the children were left in such a location.

"I was surprised because there's no way to get back there. I don't know how somebody would get back there or to put babies, that's just crazy," said Tytiana Lomax.

Others in the neighborhood said there could have been options for whoever left the babies, even if the person or persons were overwhelmed.

"You could take the baby to the police station, to church, anywhere. you don't have to leave the baby like that," said Roy Brown.

The investigation is ongoing.