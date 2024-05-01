Small plane makes emergency landing on Long Island beach: Officials

A small airplane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Long Island beach after the pilot reported engine failure, according to officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that a single-engine aircraft landed on Cedar Beach in the hamlet of Mount Sinai around 7:30 p.m. The Cesna 152 plane's engine lost power mid-flight, according to the Suffolk County Police Department, leaving the 60-year-old pilot to make the emergency landing on the beach.

Neither the pilot nor his 59-year-old passenger, a woman, was injured as a result of the sudden landing, police said. No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground.

An investigation is ongoing, the FAA said.