Bronx

2 Dead Newborns Found Wrapped in Paper on NYC Building Patio: Police

Police are looking for surveillance video in the area for potential leads

Police investigate the deaths of two newborns found on the patio of a Bronx building
News 4

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two newborn boys who were found wrapped in brown paper on the patio of a Bronx building Monday afternoon, police officials say.

According to police, the superintendent of the multi-story building on College Avenue in the Concourse section found the baby boys, both thought to be only a week old, on the patio just before 2 p.m. Both babies were pronounced dead a short time later.

It wasn't clear who left them there or how they may have died. Police are looking for surveillance video in the area for potential leads. They had no information on who the parents might be as of mid-afternoon Monday, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

