Columbia locks down all but one entry point as protesters take over Hamilton Hall

What to Know A pro-Palestinian protest on Columbia University's lawn almost two weeks ago has spawned anti-war demonstrations at colleges across the country; police have said they're standing by if needed

Protesters took over a campus building overnight, smashing doors and windows of Hamilton Hall, which is one of several buildings occupied during a 1968 civil rights and anti-Vietnam War protest

The Ivy League school has begun doling out suspensions for students who don't adhere to university policy in breaking down the encampment; that means they won't be able to finish the spring semester. The university threatened further sanctions, including expulsion

Columbia University severely restricted access to its Morningside Heights campus Tuesday, leaving just one gateway open for essential staff and dorm-dwelling students after pro-Palestinian protesters took over a building in an escalation of anti-war demonstrations that have been simmering for more than a week.

Video footage showed protesters locking arms in front of Hamilton Hall overnight and carrying furniture and metal barricades to the building, one of several that was occupied during a 1968 civil rights and anti-Vietnam War protest on the campus. Posts on an Instagram page for protest organizers shortly after midnight urged people to protect the encampment and join them at Hamilton Hall. A “Free Palestine” banner hung from a window.

Later footage showed people smashing glass to get inside.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“An autonomous group reclaimed Hind’s Hall, previously known as ”Hamilton Hall,” in honor of Hind Rajab, a martyr murdered at the hands of the genocidal Israeli state at the age of six years old,” CU Apartheid Divest posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, early Tuesday.

The student radio station, WKCR-FM, broadcast a play-by-play of the hall’s takeover – which occurred nearly 12 hours after Monday’s 2 p.m. deadline for the protesters to leave an encampment of around 120 tents or face suspension. The NYPD said Tuesday it has officers posted outside the campus, should the university ask for their help.

A university spokesman confirmed the Hamilton Hall takeover and that the campus community had been notified, saying. Ben Chang also said campus access had been restricted until further notice.

According to a statement from the Public Safety Department, access to the Morningside campus is limited to students living in the residential buildings and employees who provide essential services, like dining, public safety and maintenance staff. There's just one access point into and out of campus -- the 116th Street and Amsterdam gate.

All other campus entry points are closed.

In an escalation of anti-war protests at Columbia University, early Tuesday morning protesters took over Hamilton Hall prompting the university to advise students to stay away from campus.

"This access restriction will remain in place until circumstances allow otherwise," the statement said. "The safety of every single member of this community is paramount. We thank you for your patience, cooperation and understanding."

The overnight developments come a day after talks between university officials and student representatives remained at a standstill, according to a letter Columbia University President Minouche Shafik sent the school community.

The goal, for the university, is to have the tents dismantled and protesters adhere to university policies; peaceful demonstration can continue. Students, however, have refused to leave the encampment, demanding Columbia divest from Israel. Shafik says that's not on the table.

She offered a number of steps including more transparency and review for future investing proposals. The university also said it would invest in health and education in Gaza.

Meanwhile, it is now doling out suspensions to those who defied Monday's deadline. Students under suspension will not be able to access the school's facilities and their ID will be deactivated, a notice said. They won't be able to complete the semester; Monday marked the final day of classes for the spring term and finals are this week. The school said further sanctions for students who don't leave could include suspension for a term or more, and expulsion.

Commencement is scheduled to take place at Columbia on Wednesday, May 15. Some other colleges have adjusted their graduation programs amid growing protests, including at USC, where the school canceled its main commencement. Columbia has not announced any changes at this point. Some of the commencement ceremonies at the Ivy League school are planned for the lawn where the encampment is currently located.

"We owe it to all of our graduates and their loved ones to honor their achievement," Shafik said. "We want to reassure our community who are trying to make plans that we will indeed hold a Commencement."

No serious injuries have been reported amid the protests.

Mayor Eric Adams has blamed unspecified "outsiders" for much of the volatility. He said Monday his administration has been in touch with presidents of local colleges, not just Columbia, but also NYU and FIT, to ensure student safety.