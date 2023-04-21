Mentally Disturbed Man With Knife, Scissors Shot After Allegedly Charging NYPD Cops

A man described as emotionally disturbed was shot by NYPD officers in the Bronx after police said he charged at them while brandishing scissors and a kitchen knife.

The incident occurred near Washington Avenue and East 163rd Street in the Morrisania neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said. Officers raced to the scene after getting a 911 call from an assisted living center in the area, stating there was a 39-year-old man with documented mental health problems in the past who was in distress, and armed with a large pair of scissors.

"As our officers responded, the subject — who had the scissors and a 12-inch kitchen knife — was racing towards the officers," said NYPD Chief John Chell. "He then decided to turn his sights on a civilian who was smoking a cigarette in front of the location."

Chell said the entire interaction between the man and police was captured on police body cameras.

"Our officers were able to distract him and give him commands to drop the scissors. At this time, in a full fledged sprint, he came at one of our officers," Chell said. "Our officer discharged his firearm three times striking the subject twice.”

The man, who has not been identified, was injured and taken to the hospital. He was said to be in critical condition, but is expected to survive. Four police officers were taken to the hospital for observation.

Some in the neighborhood questioned whether using potentially lethal force was the right decision.

"You should have Tazed him. You guys have Tazers, there’s no need to shoot anyone at all. You don’t need to be shot. Taze the person!" said Iris Rosablanco.

Barron Bolton said he watched the entire exchange from his window, and said the man didn't come at officers.

"I see this young man come around the corner and the police yelling at him 'Drop the scissors, drop it!' He had a bladed weapon. He wasn’t charging them. And they shot him three times. We are better than this. This is why we have non-lethal weapons," Bolton said.

But NYPD leadership defended the officers' actions, saying they took decisive action to save lives. Investigators are working to find out what led to the confrontation.

"Why he was out here with the scissors, we don’t know. Why he went after the man smoking the cigarette, we don’t know why. But if our officers don’t distract him to their attention, that man could’ve been seriously hurt," Chell said.