Armed Man Shot by Officers on Bronx Subway Tracks, Police Say; 3rd NYPD Shooting of Day

For the third time in less than 12 hours, NYPD officers opened fire on a man, this time a suspect who was said to be waving a gun near a crowd of people at a Bronx train station, according police.

Officers were called to the scene at the elevated subway station at West 238th Street and Broadway in the Kingsbridge neighborhood just before 8 p.m. Thursday, the NYPD said at a press conference. When police arrived, witnesses at the station pointed to the man who was said to be showing a gun.

Officers went up to the man and told him to drop the weapon, which he did not do, police said. Instead, he started walking south on a catwalk running adjacent to the subway tracks, toward the next station at 231st Street.

Some officers followed the man on the walkway, continuing to tell him to drop the gun — which he allegedly still refused to do, sometimes pointing the weapon at officers. Another group of officers started approaching him from the other direction as he got closer to the next train station, according to police.

As he pointed the weapon one more time, an officer fired one shot, the NYPD said. The man was struck in the left hand, forcing him to drop the gun.

Officers on the catwalk secured the weapon and rendered aid to the man, who has not yet been identified, but police said they were familiar with him. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police said that the weapon (pictured below) was not a real gun, but an imitation or air pistol that looks very similar to a real firearm.

Below is a photo of the imitation pistol recovered at tonight’s incident in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/RBfK47yFNE — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 14, 2023

An investigation is ongoing.

Before the shooting, two