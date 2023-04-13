NYPD Shooting Shuts Down Brooklyn Intersection: Officials

The NYPD is asking people to avoid a Brooklyn intersection as it investigates a shooting involving its officers, two senior police officials say.

According to the senior officials, police responding to a call about a possible burglary on Lewis Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 1:15 p.m. Thursday encountered the suspect on the second floor of a home near Hancock Street.

The suspect allegedly pointed a weapon and them, and both responding officers returned fire, striking the individual, the senior police officials said. The suspect was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

It wasn't immediately clear how many times the person was shot.

Neither officer was hurt, though both were taken to a hospital for treatment of tinnitus, or ringing in the ears.

The senior NYPD officials said a firearm was recovered at the scene. No other details were immediately available.