Is the post office open on Christmas Eve?: Holiday hours to know

Postal customers looking to do some very last-minute holiday shipping or to get a head start on the new year, should make sure to pay attention to holiday hours for the U.S. Postal Service.

Post office across the country are open on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24. All post office location will then close for Christmas Day on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Is it too late to ship for the holidays?

It's too late to ship cards and gifts to arrive by Christmas, but you still have a chance to ship for Hanukkah, which runs through Jan. 2, or Kwanzaa, which runs through Jan. 1.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Post office hours Christmas Eve

Post office locations will be open on Tuesday for Christmas Eve. Customers should check the hours of their local post office since they will vary by location.

Many are closing at their regular times and will be open until the late afternoon or evening.

Collections will take place Tuesday at the regularly scheduled times for the blue collection boxes.

Will mail be delivered on Christmas Eve?

Mail will be delivered on Tuesday, Christmas Eve.

Here are five things to know about the United States Postal Service.

Is the post office open on Christmas Day?

The post office will be closed on Christmas Day. Mail collections will not take place on Wednesday and regular mail will not be delivered.

Post office hours and mail delivery will resume on Thursday.

Is the post office open on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day?

The post office will be open on Dec. 31, New Year's Eve, regular hours but will be closed for New Year's Day.