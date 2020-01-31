Happening Today: Stephanie Parze’s Funeral, Marcal Paper Plant, NYC Transit Protest, Key Impeachment Vote

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

In what have been the "hardest days" in the lives of Stephanie Phaza's family members, they will say one final goodbye on Friday to the 25-year-old who police say was killed by her ex-boyfriend who later took his own life. Months after Parze went missing on the night before Halloween, her body was found on Sunday, in a wooded area off Route 9 in Old Bridge, New Jersey. Authorities say Parze's ex-boyfriend, John Ozbilgen, was responsible for her death. Her funeral will take place 10 a.m. Friday at St. Rose Of Lima R.C. Church in Freehold.

An iconic New Jersey paper mill that burned to the ground a year ago will reopen Friday -- creating a potential boon for the hundreds of workers displaced in the devastating blaze. Friday's event will mark the official restart of operations in Elmwood Park since last year's inferno scorched the iconic plant. Marcal Chief Executive Officer Rob Baron and company associates will be joined by elected officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy, first responders, the United Steelworkers, and community partners to celebrate that New Jersey’s sole recycled tissue manufacturer is back in business.

The New York City Police Department is preparing for possible disruption in the city's transit system on Friday after a group announced a mass gathering to call for an end to targeted harassment by police. Among demands of free transit and full accessibility in subways, Decolonize This Place encouraged New Yorkers to show up and move as a group to dismiss the MTA's $2.75 fare and advocate against cops in the transit system. "The streets are ours. The trains our ours. The walls are ours. This moment is ours," the group said in a Twitter post accompanying its video.

A vote on the witness question, expected Friday, could lead to an abrupt end of the impeachment trial with President Donald Trump’s expected acquittal. Or it could bring days, if not weeks more argument as Democrats press to hear testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton and others. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said late Thursday she would vote to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial, building momentum for the Democrats’ effort. But Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee then said in a statement there was "no need for more evidence," giving the Trump team the likelihood of a Senate vote in its direction. It would take four GOP senators to break with the majority and join with Democrats to tip the outcome.