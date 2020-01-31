‘Hardest Days of Our Lives’: 25-Year-Old NJ Woman Slain by Ex-Boyfriend to Be Laid to Rest

What to Know Stephanie Phaza's family members will say one final goodbye on Friday to the 25-year-old who police say was killed by her ex-boyfriend

In what have been the "hardest days" in the lives of Stephanie Phaza's family members, they will say one final goodbye on Friday to the 25-year-old who police say was killed by her ex-boyfriend who later took his own life.

Months after Parze went missing on the night before Halloween, her body was found on Sunday, in a wooded area off Route 9 in Old Bridge, New Jersey. Authorities say Parze's ex-boyfriend, John Ozbilgen, was responsible for her death.

Ahead of her wake on Thursday, Parze's father wrote an emotional message on Facebook, saying how hard everyone in the family was working to arrange a beautiful service for her.

"Your Angel's continue to come through helping us prepare for what will be, no doubt, the hardest days of our lives. I can't imagine how we are going to get through this," Ed Parze wrote.

"You are so loved baby girl. You will live in everyone's hearts forever and ever. We will make sure your legacy lives on as you help so many others through your story," he continued.

The family says they plan to start a foundation in Parze's name to advocate for victims of domestic violence. During their relationship, Parze accused Ozbilgen of abuse, filing a complaint for assault back in September, sources tell NBC New York.

The manner and cause of Parze's death have yet to be determined by the medical examiner's office.

In a press conference Monday, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni, who was joined by Parze's parents, said that at the time of Parze's disappearance the department launched what essentially were two different investigations: "one a missing person's investigation and the other, while not announced publicly at the time, a homicide investigation." He went on to say that Parze's parents knew about the investigations.

Gramiccioni said that during the investigation "over 50 search warrants" were executed "in 10 different locations across the region" and "canvassed hundreds of acres of land in Monmouth, Middlesex and Ocean counties as well as in Staten Island all in the search for Stephanie Parze, based on evidence we have gathered during our investigation."

Parze vanished on Oct. 30, 2019, after dropping her parents off at their house following a family night out.

Her car was still in the driveway, along with her phone, at her home in Freehold Township, roughly 25 minutes from where the body was found in Old Bridge.

In late November, Ozbilgen was found dead by suicide in his home days after he was released from jail in an unrelated child pornography case. Grammiccioni said his death and items discovered from his home confirmed investigators' suspicion that Ozbilgen had a hand in Parze's death.

Prosecutors said a note Ozbilgen left for his parents apparently stated he had enough and couldn't do life in prison. The note also told his parents that what they would hear in the news was true, except for the accusation of child pornography. Ozbilgen also wrote that he had "dug himself a deep hole" and that "this was the only choice," the prosecutor added.

The note, according to prosecutors, did not disclose the location of Parze's remains. Gramiccioni said the note confirmed the findings of investigators who had "accumulated a great deal of evidence that indicated he was responsible for her killing" and were working toward charging him.

"His suicide obviously cut that short," Gramiccioni said.