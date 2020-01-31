One Year After ‘Devastating’ Fire, Marcal Paper Plant Is Back in Business

What to Know An iconic New Jersey paper mill that burned to the ground a year ago will reopen Friday -- creating a potential boon for the hundreds of workers displaced in the devastating blaze

Friday's event will mark the official restart of operations in Elmwood Park since last year's inferno scorched the iconic plant

It took firefighters more than 12 hours working in frigid temperatures to douse that fire which broke out inside a warehouse building at Marcal Paper Mills, on Market Street in Elmwood Park, on Jan. 30, 2019

Marcal Chief Executive Officer Rob Baron and company associates will be joined by elected officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy, first responders, the United Steelworkers, and community partners to celebrate that New Jersey’s sole recycled tissue manufacturer is back in business.

It took firefighters more than 12 hours working in frigid temperatures to douse that fire ire broke out inside a warehouse building at Marcal Paper Mills, on Market Street in Elmwood Park around 5 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2019.

The water used by firefighters quickly turned to ice as the sub-zero wind chills devastated the tri-state area that, making extinguishing the blaze a daunting task -- on top of the products housed in the structure.

The building housed a number of paper products, including large paper rolls.

The fire was so massive, smoke from the blaze was visible on Storm Tracker 4's radar. The roof of the building collapsed not long after the fire started.

A subsequent fire on the site in February caused further damage, and demolition of the remnants began in August.

No injuries were reported in the incident but 500 people lost their jobs.