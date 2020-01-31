Friday Commute in NYC Could Be Disrupted as Group Rallies for Free Transit, Accessibility

The New York City Police Department is preparing for possible disruption in the city's transit system on Friday after a group announced a mass gathering to call for an end to targeted harassment by police.

Among demands of free transit and full accessibility in subways, Decolonize This Place encouraged New Yorkers to show up and move as a group to dismiss the MTA's $2.75 fare and advocate against cops in the transit system.

"The streets are ours. The trains our ours. The walls are ours. This moment is ours," the group said in a Twitter post accompanying its video.

It is unclear what time the protests will take place but police say they will be ready at all hours.

In an internal memo obtained by NBC New York, NYPD Chief Terence Monahan on Thursday told command staff, "While we will always protect people's right to protest, illegal conduct that puts law-abiding community and cops in danger will not be tolerated in New York City."

"It is imperative that officers take appropriate action and make arrests when they observe a violation of the law," he continued.

Also in Monahan's memo, he said the group "will attempt to disrupt public transportation, cause disorder - and physically assault police officers."

Friday's gathering will be a third one organized by Decolonize This Place. In November, dozens were arrested after a huge crowd of about 200 protesters converged in Harlem, with some of the participants leaving buses and police vehicles vandalized with anti-police messages.

Some confrontations with officers turned violent but no injuries were reported.

The rallies have been in response to the NYPD's presence and arrests in the subway, specifically against low-income New Yorkers and people of color.

Earlier this month, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office is investigating the NYPD's fare-enforcement practices after the department found black and Hispanic people account for the majority of fare-related summonses and arrests.

"We've all read the stories and seen the disturbing videos of men, women, and children being harassed, dragged away, and arrested by officers in our city's subway system, which is why we are launching an investigation into this deeply troublesome conduct," James said in a statement.

NYPD spokeswoman Devora Kaye said officers "patrol day and night to keep 6 million daily riders safe and enforce the law fairly and equally without consideration of race or ethnicity."