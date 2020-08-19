Gravity-Defying: Vehicle Plows Into 2nd Floor of Long Island Home

It was a surprise of a lifetime for Nicole Geddes' family when a car flew into the second floor of her Medford, Long Island, home Wednesday morning.

"I heard my daughter screaming for me. I heard, 'My eyes! My eyes," Nicole told News 4 New York as she described her ordeal when the car plowed into her home around 8:10 a.m.

Nicole said she ran upstairs to see a window shattered and her 20-year-old daughter who has been sleeping in bed was under a pile of debris.

"She flew off the bed and fell in between the two beds,” Nicole said.

Zoe Geddes, 14, was also sleeping in the room at the time and remembers "stuff hitting me -- it was loud.”

According to police, a woman in the house suffered an eye injury and was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver of the 2002 Honda involved in this gravity-defying incident was 22-year-old Jose Argueta Garcia, of Patchogue. Police say he was speeding before he lost control of the car.

Nicole said she believes a berm they had installed to protect their house gave him the ability to go airborne.

"He came through the berm that we built to protect the yard....just airborne," she said.

Despite the severity of the crash, Argueta Garcia tried to walk away from the scene, according to police. He was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with injury and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with property damage. Attorney information was not immediately known.

Argueta Garcia was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.