‘Fauci’s Revenge’: NYC Escape Room Raises Money for Hospitals With Virus-Themed Game

The face of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious diseases, has been on donuts and socks since the coronavirus started spreading in the U.S. and now he's the face of a video game to help raise money for New York City hospitals.

Beat The Bomb, a Brooklyn-based escape room experience, has created a "Space Invaders" style game called "Fauci's Revenge" where players can use the doctor's head to shoot at the coronavirus to kill it, as well as move around to avoid taking damage from the virus projectiles.

Players need to also avoid dangerous objects in the game like The Club or The Concert and collect good items such as Netflix and Washing Hands.

Beat The Bomb has already donated thousands in protective suits and gloves to local hospitals and the game is a new part of the escape room's #BeatTheVirus initiative to raise $25,000 for NYC Health + Hospitals by April 10. Its creator says a $5 donation is recommended for each play.

There are 19 levels in the game and those who beat all the levels will receive a free ticket to Beat The Bomb, the company said.