United flight attendants vote in favor of strike: What it could mean for travel plans

Flight attendants for United Airlines voted nearly unanimously in favor of authorizing a strike, as they hope to put some pressure on management during contract negotiations.

But what impacts could it have on service for anyone with travel plans, particularly for the busy Labor Day weekend?

At Newark Liberty International Airport, flight attendants were seen outside the airport carrying signs, prepared to walk off the job. The union voted resoundingly — 99.99% — in favor of the strike after working under a temporary contract for nearly the past three years.

"We are here fighting for an industry-leading contract, industry-leading pay that we were promised years ago," said flight attendant Melissa Chipchak. "Lot of folks don’t know that flight attendants do not get paid for all the time they are on-duty. They only get paid for the flight time when door closes."

The demands the union has made from United Airlines include:

Double-digit base pay increase

Increased pay for time at work including on the ground

Retroactive pay

Schedule flexibility

Work rule improvements

Job security

Retirement plan

Flight attendants said they are looking to send a strong message to company executives as Labor Day travel gets underway, in an effort to remind them of what is at stake. But will there be any impacts on travel over the holiday weekend, or in the near future?

The immediate answer is no.

In a statement to NBC New York, United Airlines said "to be clear, there is no work stoppage or labor disruption. Off-duty flight attendants are exercising their right to conduct an informational picket. Federal law bars a strike until after a lengthy process that includes a release from mediation, which can only be granted by the National Mediation Board."

However, in the longer term, any strike could have a big ripple effect — especially at Newark Airport, where United is the dominant carrier.

For now, the United Airlines flight attendants union could request a release from negotiations, but only after a 30-day grace period and a formal strike deadline.