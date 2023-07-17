Edward Caban named 1st Hispanic NYPD commissioner

In a historic announcement, Edward Caban was named the next NYPD commissioner on Monday, making him the first Hispanic person to lead the nation's largest police department.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement outside the 40th precinct stationhouse in the Bronx — the same South Bronx area where Caban started his career in uniform in the early 1990s.

"A Bronx native, with more than 30 years of experience as one of New York’s Finest, Commissioner Caban is the right choice at the right time. Not only has Commissioner Caban climbed the ranks, serving in nearly every role within the Police Department, but policing is in his blood, as he follows in the footsteps of his father, another veteran of the NYPD," Adams said.

Caban has some experience in the role: He's been serving as acting commissioner since July 1 following former commissioner Keechant Sewell's resignation in June. She stepped down after serving as the first Black woman to lead the department for 18 months.

Edward Caban addresses city after being sworn in as the new NYPD commissioner.

Raised in the Bronx, Caban has strong family ties in the south of Puerto Rico in the town of Ponce. He has more than three decades of service with the NYPD and three of his brothers have also joined the police ranks. Caban was promoted to sergeant back in 1994 before eventually becoming an inspector.

He now appears to have the full support of the mayor for the position. People with inside knowledge of Adams’ decision say that in recent times, Caban was in charge of staff management, recruiting and disciplinary matters. He became the obvious choice given that he was first deputy of the NYPD and next in-line for the top cop post.

“I want to thank Mayor Adams and my fellow New Yorkers for putting your faith and trust in me,” said Caban. “I am humbled to be on your team and to lead the greatest police department on the globe. The NYPD is the most consequential police department in all of law enforcement. Its storied history is a living legacy of valor, bravery, and sacrifice — of ordinary New Yorkers who did extraordinary things. When a person in need rings the bell, you can always count on the NYPD to answer the call. Together, we will build upon our successes and continue to drive down crime and improve the quality of life in our communities.”

It wasn't the only historic appointment made Monday. Adams also named Tania Kinsella as first deputy commissioner of the NYPD, the first woman of color to serve in that role. Kinsella joined the department in 2003, patrolling the streets in her home borough of Staten Island.

In her most recent role, Kinsella served as deputy chief in the office of the chief of patrol.

"The youngest daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and Guyana, her appointment today truly personifies the American Dream. In her 20 years with the NYPD, First Deputy Commissioner Kinsella has devoted herself to bringing the police and the community together, building bonds, and making our city a better, safer, and stronger place to live," Adams said of Kinsella.

"Aside from being a mother, working as a police officer is the most deeply rewarding job I can imagine, and I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to do even more for the city I love," she said during the Monday morning press conference.