Cuomo Issues ‘Last and Final Warning' to COVID Rule Breakers; NJ Battles School Outbreaks

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo is threatening to withhold state funding from localities and schools that violate the cluster area restrictions he imposed on Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland and Orange last week

Hospitalizations in New York state -- and the city -- have hit their highest totals since late June; Cuomo says the red zone cluster areas have driven 70% of the admissions increase since early September

New Jersey is also seeing hospitalizations hit months-long highs; last week, Gov. Phil Murphy said "everything was on the table" when asked whether he might impose new indoor gathering restrictions

New York state is cracking down harder on enforcement in red zone clusters as hospitalizations soar to June-high totals, while the governor of New Jersey is set to hold his first COVID briefing Thursday since saying "everything was on the table" as far as potential new indoor restrictions a week ago.

Red zone areas are the highest risk spots under the color-coded cluster map Cuomo used to apply restrictions to parts of Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland, Orange and Broome counties last week. Along with mandatory school closures, which also apply in orange zones, mass gatherings are banned, nonessential businesses closed and capacity caps reinstated on houses of worship.

The school closure and gathering mandates have been problematic in certain areas, including Brooklyn. Cuomo issued a "last and final warning" Wednesday as he signed an executive order giving himself the authority to withhold state funding from any "public or nonpublic school or school district and/or to a locality" that violates the order he signed last week establishing the cluster zone restrictions.

He said he didn't have a choice.

"I don't know how else to get them to actually do the enforcement they need to do," Cuomo said Wednesday. "“I guarantee if a yeshiva gets closed down and they’re not going to get state funding, you’re going to see compliance.”

Cuomo didn't immediately say exactly how much money would be withheld or name schools that were breaking the rules. He said the state has wide discretion; it could withhold all state funding if the governor decided to do so.

New York City's sheriff's office has issued at least $1720,000 in fines over COVID rule violations since Friday, but just 19 of the 60 summonses doled out were in red zone areas. Cuomo says that's where more focus needs to be, given reports that some schools are staying open in defiance of the closure orders.

While the red zone cluster areas cover just 2.8 percent of the state's population, that same 2.8 percent accounted for 15.6 percent of all positive tests statewide Tuesday and 12.2 percent of all positive cases this week. The red zones have a positivity rate of 6.29 percent, more than six times the statewide average excluding them, and are driving about 70 percent of the increase in hospital admissions since early September.

The state is averaging 123 new hospital admissions each day this month, up from 94 in July and as low as 69 in August. As of Wednesday, it reported 923 hospitalizations, its highest total since June 25.

Like New York, New Jersey has seen some of its highest new daily case totals and hospital admissions in months in recent days. On Wednesday, it reported 699 COVID hospitalizations, the highest total since Aug. 5. Its new daily caseload has nearly doubled in recent weeks amid upticks in Ocean and Monmouth counties.

Asked in his briefing last Thursday whether he would consider imposing new indoor gathering restrictions as New York has done, Gov. Phil Murphy said "everything is on the table." He did note there was no evidence that indoor dining had contributed in any way to the rise in cases and hospitalizations statewide.

Some of the increase had been tied to the time period around the Jewish high holy days. The state has also confirmed at least 16 separate public school outbreaks and nearly 60 cases as of Murphy's last report.

The school district in Paterson, the state's third-largest city, voted Wednesday to extend remote learning all the way until January 19, 2021, with another assessment coming in mid-December. The district said that with more COVID cases expected during the winter holiday season, and the state's transmission rate above the threshold of 1 for more than five weeks (indicating an active outbreak), it made the decision to delay in-person learning further.

Colleges continue to be a breeding ground for COVID. Monmouth University has seen nearly 5 percent of its student enrollment test positive after an illicit off-campus gathering turned into a "super-spreader event," its president said.

Seven states have set new single day records for confirmed cases, and the U.S. is now averaging 50,000 new cases per day.

The surge in cases is hitting places like the Motor Vehicle Commission offices hard, as the state has had to close seven branches so far this week. Eight employees have tested positive thus far. The closures have triggered hours-long lines at other locations, with some setting up chairs as they wait up to seven hours in a parking lot — reminiscent of the summer, when the offices were just starting to reopen and dealt with long lines.

The tri-state upticks come as the nation -- and the globe -- continue to see cases increase. Record daily infection figures in Germany, the Czech Republic and Italy are adding to fears that Europe is running out of chances to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic. America reported its highest daily case number in nearly two months on Friday, which was the same day the World Health Organization reported a new daily case record worldwide.

U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said in no uncertain terms that America is "in trouble" it heads further into fall with the current case trends it is seeing. He urged Americans to return to focusing on the "fundamentals" in order to stem the tide: mask up, wash hands, socially distance to stem the tide.