‘We Have to Turn the Tide:' NY Clusters Drive Hospitalizations to Highest Levels Since June

What to Know It's been nearly a week since the COVID rules Gov. Andrew Cuomo imposed on parts of Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland, Orange and Broome counties were reimposed; fines come with noncompliance

The harshest restrictions apply to just 2.8% of New York's population, where positivity rates have soared; that same percentage of the population has accounted for nearly a fifth of new cases statewide

While New York and New Jersey battle upticks at home, travel remains a threat; a total of 38 U.S. states and territories are on the tri-state quarantine list, with Michigan, Ohio and Virginia now added

Even as officials tout hesitant signs of progress in New York's COVID cluster battle, new data shows the alarming impact the hotspots have had already.

Statewide hospitalizations hit 923 Tuesday, the highest total since June 25; they've more than doubled in the last month, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo says cluster areas have driven about 70 percent of the increase in admissions.

New York City is also seeing its highest COVID hospitalizations in month, with state data confirming 450 in the five boroughs as of Tuesday, the highest number since June 29. Both Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio have indicated small measures of progress -- the hotspots' positivity rate in the city isn't increasing as consistently as it was and the citywide rolling infection rate isn't either. But with some of the lower numbers hinging on weekend reporting, which tends to see lower testing numbers overall, it may take a few more days to determine a trend.

Cuomo unveiled the restrictions late last week for clusters in Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland, Orange and Broome counties. They apply to varying degrees based on a color-coded scheme that assesses risk by geographical proximity to the cluster. The governor has said he remains hopeful the restrictions will curb the outbreaks. If they do, the restrictions could be relaxed after 14 days minimum.

The harshest restrictions apply to red zone areas, where mass gatherings are banned, indoor dining shelved, nonessential businesses shuttered and capacity caps reinstated on houses of worship and schools moved all remote. Those red zone areas affect just 2.8 percent of the state's population, Cuomo has said. Yet that same 2.8 percent of the population accounted for 12.3 percent of all positive tests statewide Monday and 17.6 percent of all positive cases over the last week.

The positivity rates in those red zones increased a bit Tuesday over Monday, climbing to 4.13 percent from 3.7 percent — but that's still down from a 6.13 percent average last week and 6.91 percent the week before that. Meanwhile, the statewide positivity rate excluding those red zones is 1.2 percent. New York City's remains similarly low on a seven-day rolling average but has ticked up lately.

The city had 442 COVID hospitalizations Monday, its highest total since July 8, while statewide hospitalizations hit their highest total Monday (878) since July 1. They've more than doubled in the last month. NBC New York's Katherine Creag reports.

The city remains precariously close to previously established thresholds for closing, like the 550-mark for daily average cases that the mayor identified for rolling back some reopenings. That was 520 on Tuesday. The city's weekly positivity rate averages is also about 1.5 percent by city data; de Blasio set 2 percent as the threshold to close indoor dining citywide.

As the mayor said Tuesday, this week will be telling.

"I believe we can contain the situation, and even if we see it crop up in some other neighborhoods, we have the pieces in place to contain it," the mayor said on CNN late that evening. "But this is the week we have to do it. This is the week where we have to turn the tide and make sure there is not a second wave, because, Lord knows, this city was the epicenter and we will not let that happen again."

De Blasio said the city should have a fairly solid idea by the end of this week if the new measures are helping. Any potential relaxing of restrictions would be coordinated with the state, he said.

Even without the clusters, Cuomo had warned it may be impossible for New York state to sustain its low infection rates through fall. Fall means chillier weather, which means more indoor activities. It means flu season. It means schools -- if they can manage to safely stay open.

Public schools across the state have reported more than 1,400 teacher and student positivites since Sept. 8, which was well before in-person learning returned in New York City. Since Sept. 1, state labs have reported nearly 3,800 positives among children ages 5 to 17, though there may be some duplication between lab reports and the data reported by schools.

New York City schools have reported more than 300 cases from on-site transmission in schools, though Friday's first day of mandatory testing in yellow school zones yielded just one, at a high school in the Bronx. De Blasio described those results, which came of more than 1,750 tests across 50-plus schools, as highly encouraging.

"It did take us a few weeks to get the school year going, but now it's going full bore all over the city. You know, we have 1,600 schools and except for some temporarily closed in those particular zones, the vast majority are up and running, and running well," the mayor said. "So, the schools have been a positive point ... We're getting overwhelmingly good results from testing in schools."

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

New Jersey has confirmed at least 16 separate public school outbreaks and nearly 60 cases as of Gov. Phil Murphy's last report. Asked last week about whether recent upticks could prompt new restrictions on indoor gatherings as they have in New York, Murphy said that "everything is on the table."

Like New York, New Jersey has seen some of its highest new daily case totals and hospital admissions in months in recent days. Connecticut is also facing its highest COVID hospitalizations since June, though the 172 as of the state's last report is much lower than the neighboring tri-states' totals. As of late, Fairfield County has consistently had one of the state's highest hospitalization levels.

At the same time the tri-state governors combat new upticks at home, they face the ongoing threat from out-of-state travel. The COVID numbers are once again increasing nationally and globally. America reported its highest daily case number in nearly two months on Friday, which was the same day the World Health Organization reported a new daily case record worldwide.

Echoing the words of Cuomo and de Blasio, U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci urged Americans Tuesday to return to focusing on the "fundamentals" in order to stem the tide: mask up, wash hands, socially distance.

Seven states have set new single day records for confirmed cases, and the U.S. is now averaging 50,000 new cases per day.