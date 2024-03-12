Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Bronx

2nd man arrested in case of burned bodies found in car near NYC golf course

The victims, a 22-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were found after firefighters had doused the flames. It wasn't long after that they started to suspect it wasn't a fire that killed them

By Marc Santia and Tom Shea

Fire-Generic9
FILE

Another man has been arrested in connection to a grisly 2022 double murder that left a pair of 22-year-olds dead, with their bodies found in a flaming vehicle near a Bronx golf course, investigators said Tuesday.

In a case that has been haunting two families for nearly two years, the remains of victims Nikki Huang and Jesse Parilla were discovered once firefighters put out the flames from the May 16, 2022, car fire on Shore Road in Pelham Bay Park, near Pelham Split Rock Golf Course. Both Huang and Parilla, who lived in Manhattan, had been shot in their heads and elsewhere on their bodies before being set on fire, police said.

Parilla was giving Huang a ride in his mom’s Honda Accord as the two were trying to get her stolen purse back, investigators said. Autopsies found extensive burns on their bodies in addition to the gunshot wounds.

Rahul Cuya, of Manhattan, was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder, manslaughter, kidnapping and other crimes. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police are still looking for 34-year-old Steven Santiago (below).

Handout
Steven Santiago

Local

New York City 1 hour ago

LISTEN: ‘City Kids' with News 4's Michael Gargiulo

New York Mets 5 hours ago

Mets legend Darryl Strawberry resting comfortably after heart attack: ‘All is well'

Police had said there were no signs of a crash before the sedan caught fire. The relationship between the victims wasn't clear, nor was their potential connection to the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact police. There is a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to Santiago's arrest.

This article tagged under:

BronxCrime and CourtsPelham Bay
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us