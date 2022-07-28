fire

Charred NYC Honda Bodies Mystery: Cops Seek 2 for Questioning in Months-Old Case

The victims, a 22-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were found after firefighters had doused the flames. It wasn't long after that they started to suspect it wasn't a fire that killed them

Authorities have identified two people wanted for questioning in the mysterious deaths of two 22-year-olds -- a woman and a man -- whose bodies were found in a flaming vehicle in the Bronx in May, the NYPD said Thursday.

Cops say they are looking to question 30-year-old Jahmel Sanders (below) and 34-year-old Steven Santiago (further below) in the May 16 double homicide of Manhattan residents Nikki Huang and Jesse Parilla.

Both victims, whose remains were discovered once firefighters put out the flames from the May 16 Honda Accord blaze on Shore Road, near Pelham Split Rock Course, had been shot in their heads and elsewhere on their bodies, police said.

Autopsies found extensive burns on their bodies in addition to the gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made.

Police had said there were no signs of a crash before the sedan caught fire. The relationship between the victims wasn't clear, nor was their potential connection to the suspects -- or any additional information on the suspects -- immediately released.

