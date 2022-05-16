2 Bodies Found in Charred Honda After NYC Blaze, No Sign of Crash: Cops

Two bodies were found inside a flaming vehicle in the Bronx Monday after authorities responding to a call extinguished the fire, police say.

Cops responding to a 911 call about the vehicle fire on Shore Road, near Pelham Split Rock Course, around 4:30 a.m. saw a Honda Accord on the side of the road.

It was fully engulfed.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, then found the two bodies inside the car.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said there was no evidence of a crash.

No other details on the circumstances of the fire were available.

The medical examiner's office will conduct autopsies to determine how they died.