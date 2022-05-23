Charred NYC Honda Bodies Mystery Is Now a Double Homicide

Authorities have declared the deaths of two 22-year-olds -- a woman and a man -- whose bodies were found in a flaming vehicle in the Bronx a week ago as a double homicide, the NYPD said Monday.

Both victims, whose remains were discovered once firefighters put out the flames from the May 16 Honda Accord blaze on Shore Road, near Pelham Split Rock Course, had been shot in their heads and elsewhere on their bodies, police said.

Their identities are being withheld pending family notification. Autopsies found extensive burns on their bodies in addition to the gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in the case, and the NYPD says its investigation is ongoing.

Few details had been released in the week since the fire, though police had said there were no signs of a crash before the blaze.