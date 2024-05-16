Hit-run death of Brooklyn mother ruled a homicide

The case of a 71-year-old mother who died after she and her daughter were hit by a driver who ran from the crash scene in Brooklyn last week has been ruled a homicide, the NYPD says, and they're still looking for the killer.

The NYPD said the medical examiner's office issued its determination in the death of Juanita Vidal on Wednesday.

Vidal and her 44-year-old daughter were walking near Eldert Street and Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick around 5 p.m. last Thursday when a blue SUV sped through the intersection, hitting the two women as it swerved to avoid a red car in its path, according to surveillance footage from the scene.

Shortly after, an NYPD cruiser is seen on the security video close behind the SUV, with its emergency lights on. Police were pursuing the vehicle after officers tried to pull the driver over for a traffic infraction, but the driver sped off.

After striking the women, the driver jumped out of the SUV and ran toward the Halsey Street subway station, police said. Vidal lived on Halsey Street. Her daughter had also been knocked unconscious in the crash.

She is expected to survive. There was no immediate update on the daughter's condition Thursday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.