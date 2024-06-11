Human remains found at Long Island construction site

Nassau County police are investigating after human remains were discovered at a construction site on Long Island

The remains were found Monday afternoon at a work site at 92 Fairhaven Boulevard in Woodbury, according to police.

Police received a 911 call for possible human remains and when officers arrived and dug into the ground, they saw skeletal remains, police said. The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office for examination.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information on the remains to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.