New York Yankees

Yankees catcher Austin Wells' breakfast burrito reviews draw 50K fans on Instagram

Wells is grading the burritos on a scale of 1-100

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

What’s for breakfast? It’s burritos for New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

In fact, Wells enjoys breakfast burritos so much that he started an Instagram account about them on Friday. He is ranking the burritos in each visiting clubhouse.

The account had more than 53,000 followers by early Sunday afternoon.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Yankees are playing their first road series this weekend, finishing a three-game set with the Pirates on Sunday. Wells gave a good review to Pirates visiting clubhouse manager Kevin Conrad and his staff.

Wells is grading the burritos on a scale of 1-100. The Pirates got a 73.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“I feel like everyone uses one out of 10, but I didn’t want to be like anybody else,” Wells said with a smile before Sunday’s game. “I wanted to be different.”

Local

Brooklyn 3 hours ago

Kids call 911 during meat cleaver attack in Brooklyn; cops shoot suspect

Protests 5 hours ago

Protesters in small New York village march to Trump border czar's home over family's ICE detention

So, what does Wells look for in a breakfast burrito?

“I really love a chorizo burrito,” he said. “A little crisp on the tortilla and just a lot of eggs. So, kind of simple with a good flavor.”

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York Yankees
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us