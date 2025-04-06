Yankees catcher Austin Wells' breakfast burrito reviews draw 50K fans on Instagram

What’s for breakfast? It’s burritos for New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

In fact, Wells enjoys breakfast burritos so much that he started an Instagram account about them on Friday. He is ranking the burritos in each visiting clubhouse.

The account had more than 53,000 followers by early Sunday afternoon.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Yankees are playing their first road series this weekend, finishing a three-game set with the Pirates on Sunday. Wells gave a good review to Pirates visiting clubhouse manager Kevin Conrad and his staff.

Wells is grading the burritos on a scale of 1-100. The Pirates got a 73.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I feel like everyone uses one out of 10, but I didn’t want to be like anybody else,” Wells said with a smile before Sunday’s game. “I wanted to be different.”

So, what does Wells look for in a breakfast burrito?

“I really love a chorizo burrito,” he said. “A little crisp on the tortilla and just a lot of eggs. So, kind of simple with a good flavor.”