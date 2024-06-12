Shooting under investigation in Carteret, New Jersey: Mayor

Police are investigating a possible shooting that took place Wednesday morning in Carteret, New Jersey.

Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said in a Facebook post that an incident outside of a home on Roosevelt Avenue in the section of West Carteret prompted a police investigation "after two individuals were shot shortly after 9 a.m. this morning."

The incident also resulted in nearby Minue School, which is located half a mile away from the apparent shooting, to be placed on lockdown as a cautionary measure.

Chopper 4 was over the location of the possible shooting where police and first responders were seen combing the area.

Additional information, including the conditions of the possible victims, were not immediately known.