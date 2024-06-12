New Jersey

Shooting under investigation in Carteret, New Jersey: Mayor

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a possible shooting that took place Wednesday morning in Carteret, New Jersey.

Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said in a Facebook post that an incident outside of a home on Roosevelt Avenue in the section of West Carteret prompted a police investigation "after two individuals were shot shortly after 9 a.m. this morning."

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The incident also resulted in nearby Minue School, which is located half a mile away from the apparent shooting, to be placed on lockdown as a cautionary measure.

Chopper 4 was over the location of the possible shooting where police and first responders were seen combing the area.

Additional information, including the conditions of the possible victims, were not immediately known.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyShootings
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us