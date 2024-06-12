Armed man arrested in Queens traffic stop found with weapons, armor, threatening writings

A man armed with a gun and other weapons was arrested following a traffic stop in Queens in which officers also found threatening writings with him, according to law enforcement sources.

“You gonna learn today” was one of the written messages found during this traffic stop, sources told NBC New York. NYPD officials would not confirm the details of any written messages citing an ongoing investigation.

The man was driving a Ford Explorer with obscured windows and a blacked-out license plate around 1:30 a.m. at 86th and Ditmars in Queens on Wednesday morning, police said. Officers patrolling in the area pulled the man over because of the unclear license plate and that's when they discovered the items in his car, according to the NYPD.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, police officials said the suspect had on him:

A .9-mm Glock handgun

9 loaded magazines

Heavy body armor

NYPD uniform items

Stun gun

Weighted whip

Handcuffs

2 axes

NYC Transit vest

According to a photo released by police, the suspect also had a mask made popular by the movie "V for Vendetta" in his possession.

The NYPD has the lead on the investigation at this time but the NY Joint Terrorism Task Force and other law enforcement agencies have been notified given some of the other statements law enforcement found and other evidence gathered.

Investigators are looking into whether the individual, who has not yet been identified, has a history of emotional issues or may have been trying to self-radicalize in the name of terrorism. Police said the suspect is 27-years-old and though they have a name tied to him are trying to confirm his identity.

The investigation is still in its early stages, as investigators work to see if there is any clarity as to why the suspect had the weapons. The suspect was being held at a police precinct in Elmhurst.

He is expected to be charged with criminal possession of a weapon (loaded firearm), criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of ammo feed device, and obscured license plate, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

It's too early to know the man's motive and if there was any terrorist-related intent, according to NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.