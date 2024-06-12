Woman kills woman in fight near Port Authority, police say

A woman is dead after she and another woman got into a fight near Port Authority Bus Terminal Tuesday night, authorities say.

Cops responding to a 911 call of an assault in progress on West 40th Street, outside the transit hub, found the 22-year-old victim stabbed in the chest. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her name has not been released.

No arrests have been made, and police haven't released a description of the suspect. It's not clear what prompted the dispute.

Anyone with information on the deadly attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.