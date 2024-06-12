Crime and Courts

Woman kills woman in fight near Port Authority, police say

No arrests have been made and no description has been released of the suspect

By NBC New York Staff

A woman is dead after she and another woman got into a fight near Port Authority Bus Terminal Tuesday night, authorities say.

Cops responding to a 911 call of an assault in progress on West 40th Street, outside the transit hub, found the 22-year-old victim stabbed in the chest. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her name has not been released.

No arrests have been made, and police haven't released a description of the suspect. It's not clear what prompted the dispute.

Anyone with information on the deadly attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

