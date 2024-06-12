Manhattan

Video shows chaos erupt in NYC coffee shop after stabbing

Surveillance cameras captured the all-out chaos; the victim is expected to survive

By Checkey Beckford

The NYPD is looking for four males seen running from a Manhattan coffee shop where all-out chaos erupted after a group chased someone inside and stabbed him, authorities say.

Surveillance cameras captured the chain of events, starting with a shirtless man stumbling into Milo Coffee Shop on Amsterdam Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday, and heading toward the back. Someone appearing to have been chasing him stops at the door. A short time later, a group of males enters the store and one of them stabs him in the neck.

Ultimately, he was stabbed several times. Witnesses reported multiple young people with knives at the scene.

Dramatic surveillance footage shows workers and a customer trying to fight them off, wielding chairs and fists as they push one male with a knife out of the shop. Two women working at the store hopped the counter, where a small child hid, in an apparent bid to get help from a nearby business. Ultimately, workers forced the group out of the shop.

The 39-year-old victim was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable condition. There was no immediate update on his status available Wednesday.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

