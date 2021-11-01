Bar Made Famous on ‘Jersey Shore' Gets Torn Down, Given New Lease on Life

It was at one point a destination for Snooki, The Situation, J-Woww and the rest of the "Jersey Shore" crew, but now a New Jersey bar is being torn down and the real estate used as part of a plan that is hailed as a vital part of the future for Seaside Heights.

The once-popular Bamboo Bar has been demolished into pieces, two years after the last drinks were served there.

The new owner of the property, Izzy Lindner, purchased it about 11 months ago at a sheriff's sale. He plans to put up a new building with 48 luxury condo units, complete with a pool and retail space — all part of what Lindner said "should be the nicest building in Seaside."

Transforming the former clubbing hot spot into a high-end residential area is part of what local leaders say is a future for the town which does not include its party-heavy past. The tear-down of the bar, plus the demolition of a long-standing steel structure eyesore nearby, are some of the moves being done in Seaside's quest to redevelop its Boulevard commercial district and give the community a more family-focused image overall.

"This whole Boulevard is going to be one that's going to be a walking Bouldevard," said Seaside Heights Mayor Tony Vaz. "We're going to see retail where you could shop, fine dining, hotels, condominiums — and it's going to be the start."

Rudy Daunno, who is part of the team that purchased the property, said that their project may the first one in the town's new vision — but there will be more changes on the way to transform the area.

There's very few chances to be able to buy an entire block in a redevelopment zone. So for us, buying this piece of property, it represents the future of this town," said Daunno. "I know there's other projects in the works in town, and I think over the next five years, Seaside is going to be a place to be."

Those involved in the project hope it will be finished in 2023.

As the Bamboo Bar disappears from the landscape, some came to the area to capture the moment or even get a keepsake. One woman was given a cup found inside, from the days when the drinks were still flowing.

The new property will be called The Lofts at Bamboo, something of a tribute to the bar and positive parts of its history.