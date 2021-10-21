Jersey Shore's Infamous ‘Blue House' Goes on the Market

Even as temperatures start to cool down, the real estate market is staying hot on the Jersey Shore, as and infamous home is now going up for sale.

Known as "The Blue House," the pad in Margate got national attention several years ago because it had neighbors feeling blue over its intense outdoor light display.

The elaborately decorated five- to six-bedroom home known for being bathed in blue light at night is now up for sale, listed for more than $1.6 million. A real estate video posted on YouTube offers a glimpse inside the North Haverford Avenue home, of which the listing says has been remodeled with plenty of mirrors, chrome and eccentric furnishings — all included, NBC New York was told.

Dana Hartman-Hiltner is not the listing agent, but like so many others in town, she’s quite familiar with the property.

"It just has such recognition in our area for being kind of like a landmark," Hartman-Hiltner said. She said that whomever is looking into buying the house must love "the artwork and the ornate details throughout. You got a lot of mirror, a lot of glitz.”

The Blue House first gained notoriety in 2015 with its wild outdoor lights. Some neighbors complained the spectacle was attracting too much traffic and the lights made it hard to sleep. At the time, owner Jack Zoltak said those same neighbors "should thank me because their houses aren’t going to get robbed.”

City leaders say the complaints led to new rules on outdoor lighting and the display here getting toned down a bit.

“The law changed to be able to prevent light to trespass on the neighboring properties and curtailed, lighting, from 10pm to dawn," said Margate City Commissioner John Amodeo.

Hartman-Hiltner said that people in the neighborhood are likely ready for a change, and given the current housing market, there will likely be a lot of interest in the house, even if it is a bit different.

"I used to have people in a different real estate market that wouldn't even go anywhere near Haverford Avenue," she said. "Now that there's a lack of inventory, people's mindsets have changed and they're open to looking on that block.”

The home’s listing agent said neither he nor the owner were available for an interview. The agent says the owner is looking to move into a smaller place and confirmed that there has already been plenty of interest in The Blue House.