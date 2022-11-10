Attacker Uses Metal Pipe to Bash Subway Cleaner in Face at Lower Manhattan Station

In another brutal unprovoked attack in the New York City transit system, a subway custodian was bashed in the face with a metal pipe while the worker was simply trying to do her job.

Just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 4, Leonor Fama was working at the Chambers Street station in lower Manhattan. The 46-year-old, who told NBC New York she took a custodial job cleaning subway trains more than two years ago as COVID started to ravage the city, was cleaning an E train when a man appeared out of nowhere and smashed her in the face with a metal pipe.

Fama suffered bruising and swelling to her face, and was taken to the hospital for her injuries. She is recovering and some of the swelling has gone down, but said she is still traumatized by what unfolded underground.

A woman was attacked by a man with a metal pipe as she cleaned the Chambers Street station during a morning rush last week, authorities say.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tears streamed down her face as she recalled the attack. Fama said she is afraid to go back to work, but added that she has no choice in order to support her family. Overall, she said she was thankful to be alive, and is hoping for help tracking down her attacker.

Other MTA workers chased after the man, who was last seen getting away on a southbound 2 train.

The MTA condemned the attack.

"Attacks on transit workers trying to help New Yorkers are unacceptable," MTA spokesperson Ray Raimundi said in a statement. "We are assisting NYPD investigators and are confident this perpetrator will be held accountable."

It's just the latest case in a series of frequently random -- and violent -- attacks in the transit system in recent months.

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan last month to curb subway violence -- targeted or otherwise -- in a bid to assuage public concerns as the struggling MTA looks to continue its slow pandemic rebound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.