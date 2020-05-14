Anxious New York Readies for Shutdown’s End Amid Ongoing Tragedy

What to Know Nearly 35,000 people in the tri-state area have died because of COVID-19, though officials admit the real toll is likely higher; a new composite model predicts the virus could kill up to 14,000 more by June 6

New York's Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions can start to reopen when "PAUSE" expires at 11:59 p.m. Friday. Of 10 state regions, NYC is the furthest from meeting the reopening criteria

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says retail stores can reopen for curbside pickup Monday; nonessential construction and drive-ins and drive-thrus can also resume . A Jersey Shore announcement may come Thursday

In less than 40 hours, for the first time in roughly two months, parts of New York will reopen for business -- a beacon of hope amid the dark tragedy that continues to shroud the virus-ravaged tri-state area and much of the nation.

Four of 10 New York regions meet Gov. Andrew Cuomo's criteria to beginning reopening when his "PAUSE" order expires at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Mohawk Valley, the North Country, Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes have hit all seven benchmarks required to enter Phase I, meaning places like Binghamton, Rochester and Watertown can start their process before dawn Saturday. Central New York could check its last box as early as Friday, while New York City appears to be the furthest region from reopening.

Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN Thursday he's talking to bar and restaurant owners about how to reopen, and the plan is still for schools to resume normally in September. No final decisions will be made on either any time soon.

"We’re going to be slow and steady here in New York City, we’re going to be very careful," the mayor said. "The last things we’re going to be able to do are where there are large crowds, that’s months away."

New York City has met just four of Cuomo's seven reopening benchmarks, all of which are tied in some way to infection rate and medical capacity. Once infections are contained, Cuomo wants each region to ensure it has the mechanisms in place to prevent resurgence. That means keeping nearly a third of hospital and ICU beds available and implementing robust testing and contract tracing infrastructures. It means establishing regional control rooms that can monitor developments and literally act as circuit breakers, immediately pausing reopening if any given region slips on a benchmark at any given time.

That's a worst-case scenario, Cuomo says. But given infection spikes he has seen in other countries -- and U.S. states -- that opened too early, it's an out he has to leave available.

Region by Region Status

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is equally as conscious of the need to move meticulously and cautiously. His state now reports more deaths and cases per 100,000 residents than any in the country, yet Murphy says New Jersey is ready to take its next small step, given its overall success in flattening the curve.

Non-essential construction and drive-thru and drive-in events can resume in New Jersey as of 6 a.m. Monday, the governor said. Non-essential retail stores will be able to open for curbside pickup only; no customers can go inside the stores.

Murphy said more restrictions could be relaxed in the coming days, adding the state was working on a plan to safely reopen elective surgeries. He said in a CNN interview late Wednesday that a plan regarding summer at the Jersey Shore could come as early as Thursday. Mayor de Blasio has also pledged to share New York City's plans for summer. No one expects it to be a typical one.

In the last two months, New York state has confirmed 22,013 virus deaths. It has averaged roughly 358 deaths a day since reporting its first on March 14, though the daily tolls this week have fallen below 200.

New York City reports another 5,083 probable virus deaths on top of the 14,881 confirmed by the state; combined, those tallies bring the city's tragic toll to 19,964. It could top 20,000 in the next 24 hours, though a recent CDC report indicates that may not fully capture the scope of the tragedy.

How many more could we lose? Virus projection models abound -- and are as variant as they are plentiful. Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have developed a composite model of sorts that incorporates 36 different models from 20 teams. That model, called the COVID-19 forecast hub, projects New York will ultimately lose 31,740 to the virus by June 6.

New Jersey, reporting 9,702 fatalities to date, could see a total of 12,420 fatalities by that time. Connecticut could lose another 1,087 lives on top of the 3,125 it has already. With the tri-state toll now on the verge of 35,000, the forecast hub projects the three states could see nearly 14,000 more deaths over the next four weeks alone.

The latest projections, updated Thursday, suggest the U.S. death toll will ultimately reach 112,647 by June 6, with a 10 percent chance the toll could top 123,000 and a 10 percent chance it could fall below 104,167.

Currently, NBC News estimates the U.S. has lost more than 85,000 people. Confirmed nationwide infections topped 1.4 million late Wednesday.

The tri-state area accounts for nearly 40 percent of those: 340,661 in New York, 141,560 in New Jersey and 34,333 in Connecticut.

“We continue to see increasing consensus among the models, which are showing similar upward trends, but there is still quite a bit of uncertainty about what will happen four weeks from now," the project's leader, Nicholas Reich, director of the UMass Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence and associate professor of biostatistics and epidemiology in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences, said in a statement. "Among seven models, the spread of best-guess predictions for deaths in the U.S. by early June ranges from around 103,000 to 120,000. This range covers 17,000 deaths, which is still sometimes more than the number of people who die in a flu season. Two weeks ago, the spread between models was almost twice as high, around 35,000.”

There's so much about this virus that not even the globe's top scientists fully understand. They learn more each day, adding to the complexity of a virus that has proven mysteriously adaptable.

Asymptomatic people can transmit it. Antibody immunity is not proven. The virus may not largely spare children, as was previously believed. Instead, it may manifest in a far more inconspicuous and potentially deadly way. More than 100 cases of a new pediatric inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19 have been identified in New York, and another 18 in New Jersey. Most of the cases involve children younger than 9, and the vast majority are ending up in the ICU; at least three kids have died, two more deaths are under investigation.