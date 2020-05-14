Jersey Shore to Open for Memorial Day Weekend — With Restrictions: Here’s What We Know

Beaches along the Jersey Shore and lakes will be open with some restrictions in time for Memorial Day weekend as the state continues to grapple with the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday during his daily coronavirus briefing.

"We want everybody to fun, but we want everybody to be safe," Murphy said. "The Shore is central to our Jersey identity and we want to ensure that families can safely enjoy it this summer."

The beaches and lakeshores will reopen on May 22. Murphy said the move was coordinated with the state's neighbors in New York, Connecticut and Delaware.

To that end, he also announced a series of restrictions that will come when the state's beaches reopen later this month. Murphy said the state is also reviewing guidance on pools and charter fishing programs.

Among the restrictions are:

Every beach must be required to establish capacity limitations. However, Murphy said the state will leave it to local leaders to decide the method that would be best for their community, including limiting the numbers of available beach tags for any given day or through utilizing technology such as through a geographic special analysis.

However, Murphy said the state will leave it to local leaders to decide the method that would be best for their community, including limiting the numbers of available beach tags for any given day or through utilizing technology such as through a geographic special analysis. Social distancing measures requiring at least six foot distances between beach goers will be enforced except for family groups household members, caretakers or couples . This is the same approach taken with state parks. Local leaders will also decide how to best enforce social distancing.

. This is the same approach taken with state parks. Local leaders will also decide how to best enforce social distancing. Organized games and contact sports will be prohibited as well as beach recreational summer camps and special events that draw people to the beach such as concerts, festivals, or fireworks. "Each of our shore communities have unique characteristics and we know there is no one size fits all approach. However, some restrictions do fit across the board," Murphy said.

"Each of our shore communities have unique characteristics and we know there is no one size fits all approach. However, some restrictions do fit across the board," Murphy said. Regularly and properly clean shower pavilions, changing areas and restrooms. "Sanitation will also be of great importance especially since this order will allow for shower pavilions, changing areas and restrooms to remain open for visitors but they must regularly and properly cleaned," Murphy said, adding that restroom facilities in state and county parks will also reopen, provided they undergo frequent and proper cleaning.

"Sanitation will also be of great importance especially since this order will allow for shower pavilions, changing areas and restrooms to remain open for visitors but they must regularly and properly cleaned," Murphy said, adding that restroom facilities in state and county parks will also reopen, provided they undergo frequent and proper cleaning. Boardwalk businesses will also face restrictions. Boardwalk restaurants must continue to operate as take-out and delivery only, but the rides, arcades and other draws must remain closed. Other features that are meant to draw a crowd like a playground or visitor center must similarly remain closed for the time being.

Additionally, Murphy said that beach and lakefront communities and counties will also engage in comprehensive outreach campaigns using both traditional and online media – "and yes, even the ubiquitous planes carrying banners to ensure that all visitors are aware of the restrictions in place as well as what is expected of them while visiting."

While not specifically ordering it, the state is highly recommend that beachgoers wear a face covering, particularly when social distancing is difficult to maintain such as waiting in line.

The news of the beach openings comes a day after Murphy announced the state is easing restrictions on construction, retail stores and drive-ins.

New Jersey state now reports more deaths and cases per 100,000 residents than any in the country, yet Murphy says New Jersey is ready to take its next small steps, given its overall success in flattening the curve.

"Public health creates economic health. Our shore economic is a tremendous driver of local jobs and revenues. Because of the work of millions of New Jerseyans out there to slow the spread and lower the curve we can confidently take this step today," Murphy said.