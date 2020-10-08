‘Absolutely Insane:' Photographer Speaks Out After COVID Protest Attack

What to Know At least three people claim to have been attacked while documenting protests over new coronavirus restrictions in Borough Park, Brooklyn

In one case, a man was allegedly beaten unconscious. However, no charges have been filed in

A new lockdown order intended to curb coronavirus hotspots in the city and Hudson Valley goes into effect Thursday ; critics say it unfairly targets Hasidic and Orthodox communities.

Bruce Schaff has been photographing protests since thousands took to the streets in the wake of George Floyd's death back in May. But the freelancer says none of them could compare to what he went through while trying to document demonstrations against strict COVID-19 restrictions in Borough Park on Wednesday.

"it was absolutely insane," he says.

Schaff was one of at least two men attacked at demonstrations in the Brooklyn neighborhood subject to the lockdown order on Tuesday night. Demonstrators upset over Gov. Cuomo's order to shut down schools and businesses, limit crowds and restrict religious gatherings also burned masks on Tuesday. The protests continued Wednesday with protesters dancing in the street and waving Trump campaign flags; there was also one more alleged attack.

In a Zoom interview from his home Wednesday, Schaff said things began to go awry as soon as he arrived at 13th Avenue and 50th Street - the epicenter of the demonstrations. He said he was swarmed by protesters as he tried to capture the event; photos and video he captured showed them pushing towards him, trying to shield their faces and grabbing at his camera.

Making matters worse, he says there weren't enough police on hand to keep things from getting out of control.

"I’ve been at BLM protests where there’s are 60 people and 200 cops, He said. "Last night there were two police officers."

But Schaff said one of those officers did manage to help him - at least for a moment. As he tried to leave, some demonstrators followed him for several blocks. Eventually, they blocked him in with a metal construction barrier and demanded that he stop filming.

"As soon as I turned off my camera, they'd start beating me," he said.

Schaff wasn't the only one attacked over the last two nights. Another man, identified as Berish Getz was caught on camera getting harrassed as he tried to film the protests from a trailer Tuesday night.

Family members who didn't want to be identified out of fear of retribution said that Getz was called a "snitch" by fellow Hasids who chanted "all the evil should be cut." When he climbed down from the trailer, he was kicked and beaten unconscious.

Getz's family said he was treated at the hospital and that arrests should have been made.

On Wednesday, Jewish Insider reporter Jacob Kornbluh said he was attacked after activist Heschy Tishler -- who gained citywide attention after heckling health officials at a news briefing two weeks ago -- pointed him out to the crowd.

I want to thank the people who got in harm’s way — and might have gotten injured — to protect me. I am filing charges against Heshy Tischler for incitement and physical assault and will seek charges against any individual who hit me. — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) October 8, 2020

Video of the altercation was captured by a reporter for Gothamist. In one, Tischler can be heard saying "You are a pig" before starting a chant of "moyser," Yiddish for "snitch."

Here’s Heschy egging then on. “He’s lucky time be alive,” one of the protesters told me after.



A few yards away, cops agree to close more streets, joking around with same men who just beat up a reporter pic.twitter.com/UekTnKQqrA — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) October 8, 2020

Tischler responded to the incident Wednesday over the course of several tweets. He called Kornbluh a liar and accused him of "crying wolf."

Idiot Kornbluh Is Crying Wolf And Begging All Outsiders To Condemned Our Community. Just As He Did For The Past Year. #FakeNews — Heshy (@HeshyTischler) October 8, 2020

In a video, he also accused Getz's family of exaggerating the extent of his injuries.

"These are the two guys at the top of my moyser list," he said.