Closing arguments in Chanel Lewis' murder retrial were supposed to get underway first thing Monday, but by mid-morning they had yet to get begin.

What to Know A jury reached a verdict in the retrial of the 22-year-old man accused of murdering a women when she went out for a run in Queens in 2016

Chanel Lewis faced murder charges in the death of 30-year-old Karina Vetrano

A judge declared a mistrial last November when jurors couldn’t agree on a verdict

A jury has found Chanel Lewis guilty on all counts at his retrial for the murder of New York City jogger Karina Vetrano.

Lewis faced murder charges in the death of 30-year-old Vetrano, who vanished while out for a run in her Howard Beach neighborhood in August 2016.

A judge declared a mistrial last November when jurors couldn’t agree on a verdict. The jury for the retrial was selected early March.

Report: Defense in Vetrano Trial Claim Evidence Was Withheld

Attorneys for the man accused of killing Karina Vetrano are reportedly set to argue in court prosecutors withheld evidence from them.

Although the retrial consisted of information and evidence presented in the first trial, startling allegations and new testimony were also presented in court this time around.

Attorneys for the man accused of killing Vetrano dropped a bombshell allegation in court Monday, asking for new hearings based on an anonymous letter that suggested "possible alternate suspects" in the case.

Prosecutors argued the anonymous letter writer was trying to "derail the trial." It's the second murder trial for Lewis in the Vetrano case; the first ended in mistrial with a hung jury in November. The judge denied the defense motion, but the team was submitting other applications to dismiss the case against Lewis.

Responding to questions about the letter, the NYPD released a statement early Monday denying any investigative misconduct in the Vetrano probe. The department said that the murder has been “painstakingly investigated” and that “the evidence shows Lewis is responsible for her death.”

Despite DNA evidence that authorities said linked Lewis to the scene and a taped confession, the first trial ended in a hung jury in November. Unlike the first trial, Vetrano's mother testified against Lewis.

Cathie Vetrano took the stand last month and testified that she last saw her daughter alive when the 30-year-old checked up on her after she returned home from Sloan Kettering after undergoing a procedure.

Retrial for Karina Vetrano's Accused Killer Begins

The retrial for the man accused of killing Karina Vetrano while she was out for a jog in Queens more than two years ago began Monday.

She described how she screamed in the street after she learned her daughter was dead.

“I was screaming in the street and an ambulance tried to put me in because I just had surgery. I saw my husband coming down the block and we just grabbed each other crying,” Cathie said.

During opening statements, the defense returned to its previous arguments, saying the confession was coerced by detectives who wore Lewis down until he finally gave them what they wanted, "a story," and that the DNA evidence was suspect.

Vetrano was brutally strangled and sexually assaulted when jogging alone in Spring Creek Park, just blocks away from home.

Seven months later, Lewis, 22, from Brooklyn, was arrested and charged after being linked through DNA evidence found under Vetrano’s nails.

The prosecution’s case during Lewis' first trial built on the alleged DNA and Lewis’ confession.

However, the defense has said the mistrial went on to show that there were issues with the DNA, including quantity and quality.

His mother and family have insisted Lewis did not kill Vetrano.