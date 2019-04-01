Attorneys for the man accused of killing Karina Vetrano are reportedly set to argue in court prosecutors withheld evidence from them. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Attorneys for the man accused of killing 30-year-old Karina Vetrano are reportedly set to argue in court Monday that prosecutors withheld evidence from them.

Closing arguments are expected to get underway Monday.

The Daily News reports an anonymous letter was reportedly sent to members of the media, saying the Karina Vetrano murder case has been racially-biased, adding that more than 300 black men had their DNA collected as part of the investigation.

Chanel Lewis, 22, faces murder charges in the death of Vetrano, who was killed back in 2016 while she was out for a run. Lewis is being tried for a second time after a jury failed to agree on a verdict last November. His mother and family insist he did not do it.

The anonymous letter, first reported by the Daily News, was reportedly written by an NYPD officer and made many allegations about racial profiling and how investigators focused on Lewis.

The NYPD has responded, saying the murder has been “painstakingly investigated” and that “the evidence shows Lewis is responsible for her death.”

“Multiple legal hearings and two criminal trials, over more than two years, have already exhaustively examined the issues in this anonymous, 11th-hour letter, a missive riddled with falsehoods and inaccuracies,” the NYPD said.