From wigs to siblings, riders left some pretty unique items in Ubers last year. The ride-hailing company has released its second annual Lost and Found Index, and it's not all phones and keys, which are two of the most commonly lost items, along with glasses and wallets, to name a few. The report also includes interesting tidbits like the most popular time to lose something (11 p.m. and 1 a.m.) and the most forgetful cities (DuBois, Pennsylvania). Take a look below to see some of the strangest forgotten items across New York and the nation.