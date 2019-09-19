A huge crowd gathered in Oceanside to remember a 16-year-old boy killed during an after-school brawl, while another teen was arrested and charged with murder. NBC New York’s Ken Buffa reports.

What to Know A teenager has been arrested in the stabbing death of a student during a brawl at a pizza shop in Long Island, police said

Tyler Flach was nabbed by police and charged with murder on Wednesday for allegedly knifing Khaseen Morris

The 16-year-old Morris was stabbed during Monday's after-school fight that broke out over a girl

A teenager arrested in the stabbing death of a student during a brawl at a pizza shop in Long Island is expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday.

Tyler Flach, 18, was charged with murder on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing 16-year-old Khaseen Morris during Monday's after-school fight that broke out over a girl the victim was said to have walked home from a party.

Cops were called to Mario’s Pizzeria and Restaurant in Nassau County's Oceanside around 3:45 p.m. Monday after reports of a large fight; authorities say up to 70 teenagers had shown up. When cops arrived, they found Morris with aa knife wound to his chest, and another 17-year-old with a broken arm and swelling to his head, according to Nassau Police.

Authorities say Morris, who was seen with the girl in cellphone video of the fight, did not have a weapon on him. Police did not identify the other teen injured in the fracas.



Information regarding an attorney for Flach was not immediately available.

There is a high school located just a few blocks away from the strip mall where the pizzeria is located, but it is not known if the victims were students there. Cops believe the fight may have broken out between groups of students from two different schools.

An investigation is ongoing.