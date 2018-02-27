Powerful Nor'easter Eyes Tri-State Toward Week's End

What to Know A powerful nor'easter is expected to punish the tri-state area with heavy rains and damaging winds Thursday evening through early Saturday

Storm Team 4 says the main threats are coastal and inland flooding and wind gusts that could potentially take down tree limbs or power lines

Skies are expected to clear up by Sunday. Temps stay cooler, in the mid-40s, into the early part of next week

You know what they say about March rolling in like a lion.

A powerful nor'easter has its sights on the tri-state to close out the workweek, threatening to dump heavy rains across the region that could even cause flooding inland, according to Storm Team 4.

Damaging winds will also be a factor, and suburbs to the north and west of the city could see a messy mix of rain transition to snow as the storm system hovers over the region for a roughly 36-hour period.

These Are the 5 Best Beaches in the World, TripAdvisor Says

Storm Team 4 says the weather system will develop over the southern U.S. over the next few days before heading to the tri-state area. While a few places well to the north and west of town could encounter a few lighter showers later Wednesday night, most of the area will remain dry heading into Thursday, Storm Team 4 says. Thursday is expected to be mostly dry until the afternoon as showers move in and temps trend cooler.

Extreme Weather Pics: Seine Overflows as Rain Drenches Paris

Friday is expected to be the nastiest day, with Storm Team 4 predicting intense winds, showers and periods of heavy rain, along with that wintry mix mucking up spots to the north and west of the city. At this point, Storm Team 4 says the main threats are coastal and inland flooding and wind gusts that could potentially take down tree limbs or power lines.

Rain showers or snowflakes could linger into the early part of Saturday, Storm Team 4 says, but the skies are expected to clear up by Sunday. Temps stay cooler, in the mid-40s, into the early part of next week.

Top News Photos: Flag Tour Starts for 2022 Winter Games