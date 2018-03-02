Hoboken Terminal was looking much more like a swimming pool Friday after heavy rains flooded the tracks.

Hoboken Terminal Looks More Like Hoboken Baths After Flooding

What to Know A powerful nor'easter is punishing the tri-state area with heavy rains and damaging winds through early Saturday

The storm suspended Amtrak service along the busy Northeast Corridor and canceled more than 1,500 flights (and counting) at area airports

Commuter rail services are also impacted, with delays and cancellations on NJ Transit, Metro-North and LIRR reported

A ferocious nor'easter unleashed violent winds and heavy rain on the region Friday, suspending Amtrak service from Washington to Boston, canceling more than 1,500 flights at area airports, and hampering travel from New Jersey to Long Island.

Meanwhile, downed trees and other weather-related problems are blocking roadways and causing problems on commuter lines, and strong winds are flipping high-profile vehicles on area bridges.

Here's the latest transit info if you're traveling or commuting during today's winter storm.

AMTRAK

Amtrak service has been severely impacted by the nor'easter with service along the Northeast Corridor stopped. "For safety, all services along the NEC are temporarily suspended due to multiple weather related issues," Amtrak said.

Amtrak service is suspended between New York, N.Y., and Washington, D.C., until at least until 4 p.m., including Amtrak Keystone Service between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Penn.

Amtrak service between New York, N.Y. and Boston, Mass. is suspended until at least 6 p.m.

NJ Transit and PATH trains are cross-honoring Amtrak tickets.

Check the latest Amtrak service alerts.



Dramatic Images Show Storm's Wrath: Trains Flood, Snow Falls

AIRPORTS

Service at the region's major airports has been seriously impacted and travelers are advised to contact their airline before leaving. More than 1,500 flights had been canceled at LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy and Newark as violent winds continue to bear down.

All arrivals and departures are suspended out of LaGuardia Airport until further notice. Nearly 700 flights have been canceled, but the airport is open. Issues are expected to last into the evening.

The FAA has imposed a ground stop for domestic flights at John F. Kennedy Airport because of strong winds. Other flights are arriving and departing, but nearly 400 flights have been canceled and departure delays are approaching two hours.

Nearly 500 flights at Newark have been canceled and AirTrain service has been suspended and replaced by shuttle buses because of strong winds. The airport said arriving and departing flights are subject to extensive cancellations and delays.

Customers are urged to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

Check the latest Port Authority airport service alerts.

Dramatic Images Show Storm's Wrath: Trains Flood, Snow Falls

ROADWAYS

Gov. Cuomo issued a travel advisory for all areas north of New York City and requested people limit travel because of dangerous conditions on roadways, including limited visibility. Tractor trailers have flipped over on the Mario M. Cuomo and Verrazano-Narrows bridges, and New Jersey State Police say officers have aided more than 150 motor vehicles.

Bridges have been impacted:

Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge - All high-profile vehicles (trucks, buses, motorcycles, etc.) are prohibited from traveling on the bridge because of strong winds.

Verrazano-Narrows Bridge - All lanes on the upper level of the bridge are closed because of strong winds. Cars and buses are the only vehicles allowed on the lower level.

George Washington Bridge - Truck restrictions are in place on the upper level because of strong winds. Empty tractor trailers are advised to use an alternative route.

Bronx-Whitestone Bridge - A speed restriction of 20 mph has been implemented because of the weather. High-profile vehicles and vehicles transporting cargo are not permitted until further notice.

Throgs Neck Bridge - A speed restriction of 20 mph has been implemented because of the weather. High-profile vehicles and vehicles transporting cargo are not permitted until further notice.

Storm Team 4 Breaks Down Expectations for Nor'easter



NJ TRANSIT

New Jersey Transit is cross-honoring system-wide on Friday and Saturday.

Train service in and out of Penn Station is subject to 60-minute delays because of an Amtrak overhead wire problem near Secaucus.



There are system-wide delays of at least 20 minutes.

Morris and Essex Line service has been experiencing ongoing weather-related issues throughout the day.

Check the latest NJ Transit service alerts.

LONG ISLAND RAIL ROAD

LIRR commuters should anticipate possible weather-related delays system-wide as a result of the storm.

There are scattered delays and service changes because of weather-related issues, including on the Huntington, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay, Hempstead, Harlem, and New Canaan branches. Delays are about 20 to 30 minutes.

Check the latest LIRR service alerts.

METRO-NORTH

Hudson Line Service between Riverdale and Ossining is experiencing delays of 30 to 45 minutes due to inclement weather and fallen trees.

Fallen trees are causing delays and service changes on a number of lines, including New Haven, Hudson and Harlem.

Check the latest Metro-North service alerts.

SUBWAYS

Fallen trees are causing delays and service changes on a number of lines, including the 5, B, Q and SIR. MTA said crews have been deployed across the city to deal with ongoing weather-related issues.

Check the latest subway service alerts.

FERRIES

Delays and cancellations are expected for the Thursday evening commute on the region's ferry lines.

NYC Ferry service is suspended on the Rockaway and South Brooklyn routes until further notice. Check the latest NYC Ferry alerts.

Seastreak Ferry has multiple cancellations for evening departures on its NJ/NYC service. JC/Hoboken service is cancelled, and some departures will arrive in Highlands only, with shuttle buses taking customers from Highlands to Atlantic Highlands. Check the latest Seastreak alerts.

NY Waterway has multiple cancellations for evening departures. Check the latest NY Waterway alerts.