After high winds Friday, scaffolding collapsed over parked cars on the Lower East Side on Broome and Clinton Streets.

Fire officials said a scaffolding collapsed on the Lower East Side Friday afternoon amid a nor'easter that pummeled parts of the region with 60 mph gusts.

The FDNY said no one was injured in the collapse at Broome and Clinton streets, across the street from the entrances to the Williamsburg Bridge's pedestrian and bicycles paths.

But officials said several cars were damaged in the 2:15 p.m. collapse.

The city Buildings Department and FDNY were both at the scene monitoring the situation.

The Buildings Department said it was investigating.