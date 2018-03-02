Friday's monster nor'easter has moved out, but it's not one that many in the tri-state will soon forget.

From late-season snow that put an exclamation point on the winter to powerful gusts that knocked sent trees and utility poles crashing into homes and across roadways and railroad tracks, this storm will leave its mark for many.

One measure of that impact is the data captured by the National Weather Service from the March storm. Here are the snowfall totals and top wind gusts at recording stations across the region:

Dramatic Images Show Storm's Wrath: Trains Flood, Snow Falls



Snowfall Totals

New Jersey

West Milford: 8.3 inches

Ringwood: 7.2 inches

Franklin Lakes: 5.1 inches

West Orange: 3.5 inches

Bloomingdale: 1.1 inches

Ridgewood: 0.2 inches

New York

Phonecia: 20 inches

Pine Plains: 14 inches

Elizaville: 14 inches

LaGrange: 11.5 inches

Poughquag: 11 inches

Millbrook: 10 inches

Monroe: 13 inches

Wasaic: 9.2 inches

Greenville: 9 inches

Dover Plains: 8 inches

South Blooming Grove: 8 inches

Mahopac: 7.6 inches

Rhinebeck: 5.8 inches

Blooming Grove: 5.3 inches

Hyde Park: 3 inches

Armonk: 2.7 inches

Mount Hope: 1 inch

Little Neck, Queens: 0.5 inches

Plainview: 0.3 inches

Connecticut

New Fairfield: 5 inches

Brookfield: 2.9 inches

Danbury: 2.8 inches

Bethel: 2.5 inches

Beaverbrook: 2 inches

Extreme Weather Pics: 'Beast From the East' Freezes Europe



Maximum Wind Gusts

New Jersey

Harrison: 53 mph

Newark Liberty International Airport: 53 mph

Hawthorne: 47 mph

Bloomingdale: 44 mph

Teterboro Airport: 43 mph

Caldwell: 45 mph

West Paterson: 41 mph

Wood-ridge: 41 mph

Fair Lawn: 41 mph

Allendale: 40 mph

New York City

JFK Airport: 67 mph

Whitestone: 57 mph

LaGuardia Airport: 55 mph

Breezy Point: 51 mph

Jackson Heights: 49 mph

Coney Island: 44 mph

Long Island

Bayville: 78 mph

East Middle Island: 78 mph

Eatons Neck: 69 mph

Jones Beach: 66 mph

Great Gull Island: 65 mph

Napeague: 62 mph

Babylon: 61 mph

Orient: 58 mph

Montauk Airport: 58 mph

Shinnecock: 56 mph

Mecox Bay: 56 mph

Shirley Airport: 55 mph

Brookhaven: 55 mph

Greenport: 55 mph

Massapequa: 54 mph

Farmingdale Airport: 54 mph

Peconic: 54 mph

Mattituck: 53 mph

Wantagh: 52 mph

Point o’ Woods: 52 mph

Fishers Island Airport: 51 mph

East Northport: 51 mph

East Moriches: 50 mph

East Hampton 49 mph

Islip Airport: 49 mph

West Islip: 49 mph

Great South Bay: 49 mph

Sinai Harbor: 48 mph

Fire Island: 48 mph

Hampton Bays: 48 mph

Westhampton Airport: 46 mph

Deer Park: 45 mph

Franklin Square: 45 mph

Muttontown: 44 mph

East Moriches: 43 mph

Miller Place: 43 mph

Locust Valley: 43 mph

Cutchogue: 43 mph

Kings Park 42 mph

Blue Point: 42 mph

Calverton: 40 mph

Plainview: 40 mph

Hudson Valley

Larchmont Harbor: 66 mph

Tappan Zee Bridge: 65 mph

White Plains Airport: 63 mph

Peekskill: 53 mph

Croton-on-Hudson: 54 mph

Otisville: 48 mph

Muttontown: 44 mph

Greenville: 44 mph

Hawthorne: 43 mph

Locust Valley: 43 mph

Viola: 42 mph

Connecticut

Bridgeport Airport: 62 mph

New Haven Airport: 58 mph

Madison: 54 mph

Stamford: 54 mph

East Haven: 52 mph

Meriden Airport: 48 mph

Fairfield: 46 mph

Waterbury Airport: 46 mph

Bridgeport: 45 mph

Lighthouse Point, New Haven: 44 mph

Intense Gusts Sends Surf Over Sea Walls on Long Island