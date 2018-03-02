These Places Got the Biggest Gusts, Most Snow from the Nor'easter - NBC New York
These Places Got the Biggest Gusts, Most Snow from the Nor'easter

Published at 12:42 AM EST on Mar 3, 2018 | Updated at 12:53 AM EST on Mar 3, 2018

    Friday's monster nor'easter has moved out, but it's not one that many in the tri-state will soon forget.

    From late-season snow that put an exclamation point on the winter to powerful gusts that knocked sent trees and utility poles crashing into homes and across roadways and railroad tracks, this storm will leave its mark for many. 

    One measure of that impact is the data captured by the National Weather Service from the March storm. Here are the snowfall totals and top wind gusts at recording stations across the region:

    Snowfall Totals

    New Jersey
    West Milford: 8.3 inches
    Ringwood: 7.2 inches
    Franklin Lakes: 5.1 inches
    West Orange: 3.5 inches
    Bloomingdale: 1.1 inches
    Ridgewood: 0.2 inches

    New York
    Phonecia: 20 inches
    Pine Plains: 14 inches
    Elizaville: 14 inches
    LaGrange: 11.5 inches
    Poughquag: 11 inches
    Millbrook: 10 inches
    Monroe: 13 inches
    Wasaic: 9.2 inches
    Greenville: 9 inches
    Dover Plains: 8 inches
    South Blooming Grove: 8 inches
    Mahopac: 7.6 inches
    Rhinebeck: 5.8 inches
    Blooming Grove: 5.3 inches
    Hyde Park: 3 inches
    Armonk: 2.7 inches
    Mount Hope: 1 inch
    Little Neck, Queens: 0.5 inches
    Plainview: 0.3 inches

    Connecticut
    New Fairfield: 5 inches
    Brookfield: 2.9 inches
    Danbury: 2.8 inches
    Bethel: 2.5 inches
    Beaverbrook: 2 inches

    Maximum Wind Gusts

    New Jersey
    Harrison: 53 mph
    Newark Liberty International Airport: 53 mph
    Hawthorne: 47 mph
    Bloomingdale: 44 mph
    Teterboro Airport: 43 mph
    Caldwell: 45 mph
    West Paterson: 41 mph
    Wood-ridge: 41 mph
    Fair Lawn: 41 mph
    Allendale: 40 mph

    New York City
    JFK Airport: 67 mph
    Whitestone: 57 mph
    LaGuardia Airport: 55 mph
    Breezy Point: 51 mph
    Jackson Heights: 49 mph
    Coney Island: 44 mph

    Long Island
    Bayville: 78 mph
    East Middle Island: 78 mph
    Eatons Neck: 69 mph
    Jones Beach: 66 mph
    Great Gull Island: 65 mph
    Napeague: 62 mph
    Babylon: 61 mph
    Orient: 58 mph
    Montauk Airport: 58 mph
    Shinnecock: 56 mph
    Mecox Bay: 56 mph
    Shirley Airport: 55 mph
    Brookhaven: 55 mph
    Greenport: 55 mph
    Massapequa: 54 mph
    Farmingdale Airport: 54 mph
    Peconic: 54 mph
    Mattituck: 53 mph
    Wantagh: 52 mph
    Point o’ Woods: 52 mph
    Fishers Island Airport: 51 mph
    East Northport: 51 mph
    East Moriches: 50 mph
    East Hampton 49 mph
    Islip Airport: 49 mph
    West Islip: 49 mph
    Great South Bay: 49 mph
    Sinai Harbor: 48 mph
    Fire Island: 48 mph
    Hampton Bays: 48 mph
    Westhampton Airport: 46 mph
    Deer Park: 45 mph
    Franklin Square: 45 mph
    Muttontown: 44 mph
    East Moriches: 43 mph
    Miller Place: 43 mph
    Locust Valley: 43 mph
    Cutchogue: 43 mph
    Kings Park 42 mph
    Blue Point: 42 mph
    Calverton: 40 mph
    Plainview: 40 mph

    Hudson Valley
    Larchmont Harbor: 66 mph
    Tappan Zee Bridge: 65 mph
    White Plains Airport: 63 mph
    Peekskill: 53 mph
    Croton-on-Hudson: 54 mph
    Otisville: 48 mph
    Muttontown: 44 mph
    Greenville: 44 mph
    Hawthorne: 43 mph
    Locust Valley: 43 mph
    Viola: 42 mph

    Connecticut
    Bridgeport Airport: 62 mph
    New Haven Airport: 58 mph
    Madison: 54 mph
    Stamford: 54 mph
    East Haven: 52 mph
    Meriden Airport: 48 mph
    Fairfield: 46 mph
    Waterbury Airport: 46 mph
    Bridgeport: 45 mph
    Lighthouse Point, New Haven: 44 mph

