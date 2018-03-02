Friday's monster nor'easter has moved out, but it's not one that many in the tri-state will soon forget.
From late-season snow that put an exclamation point on the winter to powerful gusts that knocked sent trees and utility poles crashing into homes and across roadways and railroad tracks, this storm will leave its mark for many.
One measure of that impact is the data captured by the National Weather Service from the March storm. Here are the snowfall totals and top wind gusts at recording stations across the region:
Snowfall Totals
New Jersey
West Milford: 8.3 inches
Ringwood: 7.2 inches
Franklin Lakes: 5.1 inches
West Orange: 3.5 inches
Bloomingdale: 1.1 inches
Ridgewood: 0.2 inches
New York
Phonecia: 20 inches
Pine Plains: 14 inches
Elizaville: 14 inches
LaGrange: 11.5 inches
Poughquag: 11 inches
Millbrook: 10 inches
Monroe: 13 inches
Wasaic: 9.2 inches
Greenville: 9 inches
Dover Plains: 8 inches
South Blooming Grove: 8 inches
Mahopac: 7.6 inches
Rhinebeck: 5.8 inches
Blooming Grove: 5.3 inches
Hyde Park: 3 inches
Armonk: 2.7 inches
Mount Hope: 1 inch
Little Neck, Queens: 0.5 inches
Plainview: 0.3 inches
Connecticut
New Fairfield: 5 inches
Brookfield: 2.9 inches
Danbury: 2.8 inches
Bethel: 2.5 inches
Beaverbrook: 2 inches
Maximum Wind Gusts
New Jersey
Harrison: 53 mph
Newark Liberty International Airport: 53 mph
Hawthorne: 47 mph
Bloomingdale: 44 mph
Teterboro Airport: 43 mph
Caldwell: 45 mph
West Paterson: 41 mph
Wood-ridge: 41 mph
Fair Lawn: 41 mph
Allendale: 40 mph
New York City
JFK Airport: 67 mph
Whitestone: 57 mph
LaGuardia Airport: 55 mph
Breezy Point: 51 mph
Jackson Heights: 49 mph
Coney Island: 44 mph
Long Island
Bayville: 78 mph
East Middle Island: 78 mph
Eatons Neck: 69 mph
Jones Beach: 66 mph
Great Gull Island: 65 mph
Napeague: 62 mph
Babylon: 61 mph
Orient: 58 mph
Montauk Airport: 58 mph
Shinnecock: 56 mph
Mecox Bay: 56 mph
Shirley Airport: 55 mph
Brookhaven: 55 mph
Greenport: 55 mph
Massapequa: 54 mph
Farmingdale Airport: 54 mph
Peconic: 54 mph
Mattituck: 53 mph
Wantagh: 52 mph
Point o’ Woods: 52 mph
Fishers Island Airport: 51 mph
East Northport: 51 mph
East Moriches: 50 mph
East Hampton 49 mph
Islip Airport: 49 mph
West Islip: 49 mph
Great South Bay: 49 mph
Sinai Harbor: 48 mph
Fire Island: 48 mph
Hampton Bays: 48 mph
Westhampton Airport: 46 mph
Deer Park: 45 mph
Franklin Square: 45 mph
Muttontown: 44 mph
East Moriches: 43 mph
Miller Place: 43 mph
Locust Valley: 43 mph
Cutchogue: 43 mph
Kings Park 42 mph
Blue Point: 42 mph
Calverton: 40 mph
Plainview: 40 mph
Hudson Valley
Larchmont Harbor: 66 mph
Tappan Zee Bridge: 65 mph
White Plains Airport: 63 mph
Peekskill: 53 mph
Croton-on-Hudson: 54 mph
Otisville: 48 mph
Muttontown: 44 mph
Greenville: 44 mph
Hawthorne: 43 mph
Locust Valley: 43 mph
Viola: 42 mph
Connecticut
Bridgeport Airport: 62 mph
New Haven Airport: 58 mph
Madison: 54 mph
Stamford: 54 mph
East Haven: 52 mph
Meriden Airport: 48 mph
Fairfield: 46 mph
Waterbury Airport: 46 mph
Bridgeport: 45 mph
Lighthouse Point, New Haven: 44 mph