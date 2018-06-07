New York City Doctor Charged With Manslaughter in Three Overdose Deaths - NBC New York
New York City Doctor Charged With Manslaughter in Three Overdose Deaths

The overdose deaths occurred in Queens and Suffolk County, sources said

By Joe Valiquette

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A NY doctor faces manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges in connection with three overdose deaths, sources say

    • The deaths resulted from prescriptions he wrote for addictive pain killers and other controlled substances, law enforcement sources say

    • Lawrence Choy was arrested in Wisconsin in March by the DEA and will appear in Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday afternoon

    A doctor who ran a Queens medical practice faces manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges in connection with three overdose deaths resulting from prescriptions he wrote for addictive pain killers and other controlled substances, law enforcement sources say.

    Lawrence Choy, an internist and nephrologist, was arrested in Wisconsin in March by the DEA and will appear in Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday afternoon. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately clear. 

    Choy closed his Flushing, Queens, medical practice in 2017 before moving to Wisconsin. It appears he practiced medicine for more than two decades.

    The overdose deaths occurred in Queens and Suffolk County, the sources said. It wasn't clear when the people died. 

    Details of the investigation and charges are expected to be released by the NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor, the Queens District Attorney, and the DEA’s New York Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force later Thursday.

