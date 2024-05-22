Queens man exonerated in 2013 murder gets charged in deadly shooting

A Queens man who fought to have his murder conviction overturned in a stray bullet killing a decade ago is once again behind bars, now facing charges stemming from a shooting death in 2023.

Shamel Capers spent eight years in prison after he was found guilty in the killing of D'Aja Robinson in 2013. The 14-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet while riding an MTA bus home in Jamaica from a birthday party.

Capers, just 16 years old at the time, was sentenced in 2014 to 15 years to life in prison for Robinson's killing. But Capers was later set free in 2022, after the main witness in the case, a jailed gang member, was recorded lying about Capers' involvement in exchange for a lighter sentence in his own separate case.

Robinson's family was not fully convinced Capers was innocent. Now another family is seeking justice for a relative of their own, after 19-year-old Joshua Taylor was caught in the middle of a shootout in July 2023 that claimed his life. He was shot in the chest and later died at the hospital.

"Bullets started flying and he ended up dying," said Ronald Abrams, Taylor's grandfather. "Justice should be done."

A Queens grand jury indicted Capers on attempted murder in Taylor's shooting death, District Attorney Melinda Katz said. He also faces gun possession and reckless endangerment charges.

Katz said in a statement that it is important to distinguish the difference between the two cases Capers has been connected to.

"In the case of D’aja Robinson’s murder, an exhaustive investigation and newly discovered evidence led us to conclude that Shamel Capers had been wrongfully convicted. The court agreed and the conviction was vacated. The defendant responsible for Robinson’s murder is in prison serving a sentence of 25 years to life," Katz said. "In this incident, Capers is charged with attempted murder ... We are duty bound to follow the facts in every case wherever they may lead us.”

Two other men were also charged, including Dante Hunter, who prosecutors said fired the round that struck Taylor. Hunter, 25, was charged with murder, attempted murder, weapon possession and reckless endangerment. Damone Miller, a 21-year-old from Brooklyn, faces the same charges as Capers.

Capers' attorney's released a statement Tuesday night, promising a vigorous defense and saying in part "His own tragic past should strongly caution against any rush to judgment or reporting of false information in this case."

Capers, now 26, pleaded not guilty to all charges. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 18.