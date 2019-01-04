What to Know A New Jersey music teacher is accused of inappropriately touching two of his students at his school in recent years, prosecutors say

A New Jersey music teacher is accused of inappropriately touching two of his students at his school in recent years, prosecutors say.

Donnie Harrell, 53, of Bridgewater is charged with two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

An investigation by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit revealed that the alleged conduct by Harrell, a Plainfield-based music teacher, took place at separate times in 2015 and 2016, involving separate victims who were both under the age of 13 at the time.

The alleged incidents took place during class and during an after-school tutoring session at Clinton Elementary School on West Fourth Street in Plainfield, prosecutors say.

Authorities urge anyone with further information about Harrell’s activities to contact Special Victims Unit Sgt. Brian O’Malley at 908-220-4323.

If convicted, Harrell faces up to 5 years in state prison per count.

Attorney information for Harrell was not immediately known.